"We'll have to wait until after the auction" - Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis talks about his opening partner for SA20 

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) captain Faf du Plessis recently discussed the team's auction strategy ahead of the SA20 Player Auction 2022. The Super Kings signed five players, including du Plessis, ahead of the auction.

The inaugural SA20 Auction is scheduled for Monday. In a video shared by JSK on Twitter, Faf du Plessis was asked various questions right before the start of the action. One of them was about his potential opening partner for the new league.

"It is not always simple. We have got three or four different opening partners and combinations ready to lock in. Hopefully, one of those will come through. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until after the auction to see exactly who that guy is, but there are some really good options," replied du Plessis.

Apart from du Plessis, Joburg Super Kings have roped in Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shephard and Maheesh Theekshana for the tournament. They also signed Moeen Ali, but the all-rounder has reportedly moved to International League T20 franchise Sharjah Warriors.

We have got every angle covered for the SA20 auction: Faf du Plessis

Further shedding light on the team's planning strategy for the upcoming auction, Faf du Plessis added:

"It's been really exciting. We've had some good conversations in the last week, trying to make sure that we have got every angle covered for the auction. It is always a tricky one because you are not sure what you are going to get but try and plan for a few options."

The Joburg Super Kings captain mentioned that he is currently in the West Indies, playing for the St. Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League. Due to the time zone difference, he had to coordinate a lot with the JSK officials in South Africa.

