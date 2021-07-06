10 cricketers who made their international debut before MS Dhoni and have not retired yet

MS Dhoni will celebrate his 40th birthday on July 7, 2021. Although he has retired from international cricket now, his popularity has continued to grow. The former Indian cricket team captain is still one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world.

When MS Dhoni played international cricket, there was no other batsman in the world who could match his ability to finish off the innings. He was a master planner, and most importantly, Dhoni knew the art of rescuing his team after a batting collapse.

The current Indian squad has almost all bases covered, but still in some matches, the team misses MS Dhoni's skills. Speaking of Dhoni, quite a few cricketers who made their international debut before him are still active in the international arena.

For the record, Dhoni played his first international match for India on December 23, 2004. Here's a list of ten cricketers who started their international careers before Dhoni and are yet to hang up their boots.

1. MS Dhoni's former teammate - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni fought for the same spot in the Indian playing XI. Both players could bat well and keep the wickets. Although Dhoni achieved more success in the global arena than Karthik, the latter had made his international debut first.

Karthik played his first ODI against England on September 5, 2004 at Lord's. To date, he has represented India in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is. The 36-year-old is still hopeful of a return to the Indian team.

2. Kamran Akmal

Another wicket-keeper batsman to appear on this list is Pakistan's Kamran Akmal. The Lahore-born player made his Test and ODI debut in 2002. In the last 19 years, he has played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is for his country.

Akmal has not played international cricket since 2017, but he has performed well in the PSL, thereby increasing his chances of a comeback.

3. Mohammad Hafeez

Kamran Akmal's compatriot Mohammad Hafeez will turn 41 later this year, but he is one of the top performers for Pakistan in the T20 format.

Hafeez, who made his international debut in 2003, ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20Is played that year. The all-rounder will aim to be a part of the Pakistani squad for the T20 World Cup 2021.

4. Shoaib Malik

Another veteran Pakistani all-rounder to feature on this list is Shoaib Malik. The 39-year-old captained Pakistan against MS Dhoni's Team India in the inaugural T20 World Cup Final.

Malik has not played international cricket in 2021 so far. However, he has not announced his retirement and has been working hard to return to the squad.

5. James Anderson

James Anderson recently accomplished the feat of taking 1,000 first-class wickets. Like MS Dhoni, Anderson has focussed a lot on his fitness, which has helped him extend his career.

Anderson, who made his ODI debut in 2002, no longer plays white-ball cricket for England, but he is an integral part of the Test team. The 38-year-old will be in action against India next month.

