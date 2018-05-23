Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL: 10 players who have won the IPL on three occasions

    Ony one player has one it four times. 10 have won thrice.

    anand muralidharan
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 20:48 IST
    6.05K

    IPL 2018
    Sharma has won the IPL 4 times

    Rohit Sharma is the only player to have the IPL four times and thrice with Mumbai Indians as their captain. The first time Sharma won the IPL was in 2009, with the Deccan Chargers in South Africa. He captained the Mumbai Indians in 2013, 15 and 17 to the trophy and is the first and only player to do so. 

    However, there are a number of players spread across the tournament and a few who have retired from the game who have claimed 3 IPL titles on separate occasions. 

    Here we look at the 10 players who have won the IPL a staggering three times.

    #10 Manvinder Bisla

    CLT20 Kolkata Knight Riders v Nashua Titans
    CLT20 Kolkata Knight Riders v Nashua Titans

    Despite playing just 39 games, wicketkeeper-batsman, Manvinder Bisla has won the tournament on three occasions with the Deccan Chargers in 09 and with the KKR in 12 and 14.

    Bisla has scored 798 runs in his IPL career and been part of four IPL franchises namely, Deccan Chargers, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 33-year-old was last picked for the tournament in 2015.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Harbhajan Singh IPL All-Time Records
    Page 1 of 10 Next
    5 players you may not know who have won the IPL multiple...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: 8 Players who have won the IPL with more than one team
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: Players who have batted at surprising batting positions
    RELATED STORY
    5 famous players who have never played in the IPL
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: 5 Famous Brothers in IPL history
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Players separated from their long-term teams
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 3 foreign players who have been flops in year
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: Indian players who have never represented their...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: 5 unsung heroes in 11 years of IPL history
    RELATED STORY
    An XI of the greatest ever IPL players
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018