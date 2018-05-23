IPL: 10 players who have won the IPL on three occasions

Ony one player has one it four times. 10 have won thrice.

anand muralidharan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 20:48 IST

Sharma has won the IPL 4 times

Rohit Sharma is the only player to have the IPL four times and thrice with Mumbai Indians as their captain. The first time Sharma won the IPL was in 2009, with the Deccan Chargers in South Africa. He captained the Mumbai Indians in 2013, 15 and 17 to the trophy and is the first and only player to do so.

However, there are a number of players spread across the tournament and a few who have retired from the game who have claimed 3 IPL titles on separate occasions.

Here we look at the 10 players who have won the IPL a staggering three times.

#10 Manvinder Bisla

CLT20 Kolkata Knight Riders v Nashua Titans

Despite playing just 39 games, wicketkeeper-batsman, Manvinder Bisla has won the tournament on three occasions with the Deccan Chargers in 09 and with the KKR in 12 and 14.

Bisla has scored 798 runs in his IPL career and been part of four IPL franchises namely, Deccan Chargers, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 33-year-old was last picked for the tournament in 2015.