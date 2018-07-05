Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
11 successful run-chases of CSK that we will never forget 

Arunachalam Senthilnathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10

Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings - IPL
Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings - IPL

Chennai Super Kings are the most consistent team in the Indian Premier League. They are known to handle difficult pressure situations adeptly. Over the years CSK have won a number of close matches especially while chasing. 

Here, we look at the unforgettable run-chases of CSK where they ended up winning the game.

The list is purely based on opinion. If you feel that it is incomplete please let us know in the comments.

#1 - DD vs CSK, 8 May 2008, Delhi.

Chennai Super Kings 188 for 6 (Fleming 44, Vidyut 40) beat Delhi Daredevils 187 for 5 (Gambhir 80, Dhawan 59) by four wickets

Delhi Daredevils desperately missed a fifth regular bowler while defending a stiff target. CSK were in a precarious position at 3-98 having lost two wickets in five balls. But Albie Morkel scored 23 runs off Virender Sehwag's 14th over including a hat-trick of sixes.

Later on, CSK lost two more wickets of Yo Mahesh's 19th over which meant they still needed 15 off the last 6 balls to win.

Manpreet Gony hit a six and a four as he along with Subramaniam Badrinath scored the required runs off Shoaib Malik in the final over to take Chennai home.

Earlier, Vidyut (40 from 23) and Flemming (44 from 28) set up the chase for the middle and lower order to finish.

#2 - KXIP vs CSK, 18 April 2010, Dharamsala. 

Chennai Super Kings 195 for 4 (Dhoni 54*, Badrinath 53, Raina 46) beat Kings XI Punjab 192 for 3 (Marsh 88*, Irfan 44*) by six wickets

This is a match which will be etched in the memories of every CSK fan forever.

MS Dhoni's last over onslaught against Irfan Pathan at the backdrop of Himalayas is a sight that will always be remembered. 

Chennai needed 29 runs in the last two overs to qualify for the semi-finals and they did it with two balls to spare as Dhoni hit three massive sixes off Pathan in the 20th over. It was one of those rare occasions where MS looked pumped-up after a victory.

Contributions from Subramaniam Badrinath (53 from 36) and Suresh Raina (46 from 27) ensured CSK were always in with a chance. But it still needed an innings of absolute class from Mahi to push Super Kings over the line.

The win gave enough confidence to the spirited team and they carried on the momentum all the way to lift the IPL trophy for the first time. 

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Dwayne Bravo
