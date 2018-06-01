Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
18.8 million Tweets as IPL 11 hits it out of the stadium on Twitter

100% jump in conversation over 2017 as Chennai Super Kings are champions again.

01 Jun 2018
After two months of thrilling action on the field, it was Chennai who emerged victorious and lifted the Indian Premier League trophy for the 3rd time. They did it on their comeback to the league and in style with a clinical chase in the final. Fans love Tweeting about #IPL and sent 18.8 million Tweets in 2018, a 100% rise in number of IPL-related Tweets in 2017. In addition, the #IPLFinals 2018 was the most Tweeted finals ever in the history of the tournament, recording over 1 million Tweets.

Aneesh Madani (@aneeshmadani), Head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter, said, “This was by far the most talked about IPL on Twitter ever. The excitement was palpable right from the moment Kedhar Jadhav won the first match for the Chennai Super Kings with a boundary at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and Ambati Rayudu did an encore to win the final. Fans had fun with Indian language emojis for the teams, had access to 170 LIVE episodes of#CricbuzzLIVE on Twitter, and enjoyed a direct connection to commentators with personal video replies via #SelectDugout.”

Cricket speaks your language on Twitter, and it showed with the launch of Indian language emojis that were used by the IPL franchises this year. #WhistlePodu#விசில்போடு topped the 2018 Twitter IPL Emoji Index by a mile, coming in 175% ahead of the next team. The full table is here.


1.    Chennai Super Kings: #WhistlePodu or #விசில்போடு

2.    Delhi Daredevils: #DilDilli or #दिलदिल्ली

3.    Royal Challengers Bangalore: #PlayBold or #RCB

4.    Sunrisers Hyderabad: #OrangeArmy or #SRH

5.    Kolkata Knight Riders: #KKRHaiTaiyaar or #কেকেআরতৈরী

6.    Mumbai Indians: #MI or #क्रिकेटमेरीजान

7.    Kings XI Punjab: #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi or #KXIP

8.    Rajasthan Royals: #Hallabol or #हल्लाबोल

They came back and how! Chennai Super Kings gave their fans plenty to celebrate, and they spread their #yellove all across Twitter, making CSK the most mentioned team in the IPL’s 11th season.


1.    Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL  

2.    Mumbai Indians @mipaltan

3.    Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets

4.    Kolkata Knight Riders @KKRiders

5.    Sunrisers Hyderabad @SunRisers

6.    Kings XI Punjab @lionsdenkxip

7.    Delhi Daredevils @DelhiDaredevils

8.    Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals

ICONIC Tweets

With this, we close another IPL season. Here are a few iconic Tweets to leave you nostalgic of the IPL fever.


 

Star Sports #SelectDugout

Star Sports lit up Twitter during IPL with the #SelectDugout experience. Fans got the unique opportunity to have their questions answered via personal video responses from a chance to have their questions answered from a wide group of experts representing multiple nationalities including Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58), Scott Styris (@scottbstyris), Dean Jones (@ProfDeano), Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074), Damien Fleming (@bowlologist), Darren Sammy (@darrensammy88), Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49), Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) and a host of other select experts.

Quite a few happy fans at the end of the season.


The IPL may be over, but the cricket conversation continues on Twitter every day. Which tournament or series are you most excited about next?

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni-led CSK rule on the field and on Twitter
IPL 2018: Best tweets from the tournament
5 reasons why CSK has such a mass following
IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni yet...
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Twitter reacts as...
IPL: Top 5 batting performances in the IPL playoffs
IPL 2018: 4 records of the season
IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Hits and Misses 
IPL 2018: 3 close encounters where CSK emerged victorious
