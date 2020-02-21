3 batsmen with the most sixes in IPL history

Gayle is the only batsman to have hit over 300 sixes in IPL cricket.

The IPL is a league where glitz, glamour and riveting sporting action embrace each other. The world’s best players turn out for the annual summer extravaganza and up the heat by a few notches. The crowd comes out in large numbers to support fervently for their favourite franchises. And fours and sixes fly from the bat of some of the world’s best batsmen who take part in the league.

If Virat Kohli’s sixes have class written all over them, MS Dhoni’s huge maximums make us gape in awe. If Chris Gayle’s monstrous sixes stun us for the sheer power that the big man generates, AB de Villiers’ sixes drive us into an unparalleled frenzy.

In this article, let us look at three batsmen with the most sixes in IPL history.

#3 MS Dhoni

Fans love MS Dhoni for his incredible ability to strike the ball

Taking the third place in this list is legendary Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Captain Cool has become the face of the CSK franchise and the people from Chennai come out and pour out their love unconditionally for their beloved Mahi.

While Dhoni is loved for his leadership abilities, fans also love him for his ability to strike the ball. In the 170 innings that he has played in IPL cricket, Dhoni has hit a staggering 209 sixes. Dhoni is one of the best finishers that the league has witnessed, and the great man presses his foot on the accelerator in the most crunch moments of the game.

Hardcore CSK fans can never forget the six that Dhoni clobbered off Irfan Pathan. The ball landed on the roof of the stadium, as Dhoni led his side to a thrilling victory in the 2010 edition.

#2 AB de Villiers

De Villiers is a vital player for RCB

He is a man who combines unorthodox batting with sheer class. AB de Villiers at his best is an absolute feast for the eyes. His ability to create impossible angels at the crease, his ability to read the length in a jiffy and his ability to seamlessly switch gears makes him one of the most difficult batsmen to bowl to.

De Villiers takes the second place in the list of batsmen with most sixes in IPL history. In the 142 innings that he has played in the IPL, the legendary South African has smashed a colossal 212 sixes. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star has played several stunning knocks over the years in the league and has carved a niche for himself with his unique batting style.

One of the most famous sixes that he hit was the one off Mohammad Shami. Shami bowled a head high full toss at searing pace. De Villiers took evasive action, and pulled the ball with just one hand. The ball landed on the roof, much to the amazement of the crowd and the bowler.

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has smashed 326 sixes in his IPL career

There is no man who can strike a cricket ball better than Chris Gayle. The big Jamaican almost hits sixes for fun,and when Gayle is at his marauding best, the spectators become fielders as the fielders just watch the ball sail over the boundary. Besides scoring a record six hundreds, Gayle has also hit a whopping 326 sixes in the 124 innings that he has played in the IPL. He is the first and only batsman to smash over 300 sixes in the T20 extravaganza.

The West Indian batting legend is also the only player in IPL history to have scored over a hundred runs in sixes alone in a single innings. During his 175 run knock off just 66 balls against the Pune Warriors India, Gayle clobbered 17 sixes, meaning he scored 102 out of his 175 runs through sixes alone.