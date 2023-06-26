3 batters who could be in IPL contention to watch out for during the remainder of TNPL 2023

The 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has commenced its Salem leg, with players from all eight teams vying to impress the world and make the step up to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Several stars have already gone down that route. N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Baba Indrajith, Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan are some of the batters who have been picked in the IPL auction after shining in the TNPL. A few of these players are, of course, still part of the nation's prestigious T20 league.

The IPL franchise scouts will also have an eye on TNPL 2023, where a few names have stolen the spotlight already. If they continue their good runs in the tournament, it's only a matter of time before higher honors come calling.

Here are three batters who could be in IPL contention to watch out for during the remainder of the TNPL 2023 season.

#3 C Hari Nishaanth

C Hari Nishaanth [right] captains the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the TNPL

Hari Nishaanth is a player who has already had a taste of IPL action, although he hasn't been handed his maiden cap yet. The young left-hander was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad, before being released ahead of the 2023 season and then going unsold in the auction.

Hari Nishaanth's form has been patchy across formats in recent times, but he has what it takes to turn things around. As the captain of the Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) in TNPL 2023, he has notched up 88 runs, including one half-century, in the three matches he has played so far.

Hari Nishaanth has tried to be aggressive and has several opportunities to come in the group stage of the league. If he comes up with a couple of telling contributions at the top of the order, he could be back to the IPL in an instant.

#2 Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Pradosh Ranjan Paul played a terrific innings against the Salem Spartans earlier this month

Pradosh Ranjan Paul's form has tapered off significantly since the start of the TNPL 2023 season. The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) man commenced his season with a stellar 88 against the Salem Spartans (SLST) but has managed only 39 runs in his four innings since the opening game.

However, Pradosh is bound to have an eye or two on him after his breakthrough Ranji Trophy campaign for Tamil Nadu. He notched up three big hundreds, even captaining the side in their final game against Saurashtra at the ripe young age of 22.

Pradosh's T20 game is still a work in progress, but he has taken quite a few strides in that department and will only get better. A youngster with a massive ceiling, he could make his way into an IPL side with a few more telling innings.

#1 G Ajitesh

G Ajitesh has been one of the finds of the TNPL, not just this year but last season too. Impressing all with his power game and calmness, the 20-year-old was fast-tracked into the Tamil Nadu T20 side for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In TNPL 2023, Ajitesh has racked up 188 runs in five matches at an average of 62.67 and a strike rate of 160.68, including a match-winning hundred against the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK). The wicketkeeper-batter's range and poise at the crease have been the talk of the town so far.

Ajitesh is probably the closest to an IPL contract among all young TNPL 2023 batters right now. Several franchises are bound to have already taken notice of the big-hitting youngster.

