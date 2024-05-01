3 best knocks in CSK-PBKS matches in IPL ft. Virender Sehwag

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Chepauk on Wednesday, May 1.

CSK are positioned fourth in the points table with five victories in nine games, They are coming into the game on the back of a dominating 78-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Batting first, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (98) was the major contributor as the Super Kings amassed 212 on the board. Thereafter, Tushar Deshpande was the wrecker-in-chief with four scalps, as CSK bundled out SRH for 134.

On the other hand, PBKS are eighth in the points table with only three wins in nine games. In their last outing, the Kings sealed the highest-ever T20 chase of 262 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The biggest positive for them was Jonny Bairstow (108*) returning to form.

As per the head-to-head record, Chennai holds an edge with 16 victories in 29 encounters. The last time both teams met was on April 30 last year, resulting in Punjab chasing down the score of 200 on the last ball.

On that note, let's check out the three best knocks in CSK-PBKS games in IPL history.

#3 Michael Hussey - 116* off 54, IPL 2008

In the first-ever IPL game of both teams, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) hosted Chennai Super Kings in Mohali. Batting first, Parthiv Patel (15) and Matthew Hayden (25) started well, but couldn't convert their starts.

However, Michael Hussey, coming in at No. 3 set the field alight with his ball-striking abilities. 'Mr. Cricket' reached his fifty off 31 balls, and accelerated stunningly to score the next 50 runs in only 19 balls.

Hussey remained unbeaten on 116 off 54 balls with the aid of eight fours and sixes and helped CSK to post 240 on the board.

In response, Punjab also did well to finish on 207, courtesy of James Hopes' sensational knock of 71 off 33 balls.

#2 Paul Valthaty - 120* off 63, IPL 2011

The ninth game of IPL 2011 saw Punjab clash with Chennai again in Mohali. Invited to bat first, the Super Kings lost Srikkanth Anirudha (0) and Suresh Raina (0) early. Nevertheless, the impactful knocks of Murali Vijay (74) and S. Badrinath (66*), while the cameo of MS Dhoni (43) helped CSK to post 188 on the board. Praveen Kumar picked two wickets for the home side.

In pursuit of 189, Punjab opener Paul Valthaty looked in great touch to set the ball rolling with immaculate shots all over the park. He raced through his fifty off just 23 balls, and converted it to a hundred off the next 29 balls.

In the end, Valthaty remained unbeaten on 120 off 63 balls, a knock studded with 19 fours and two sixes, and helped PBKS to seal the chase with five balls to spare.

#1 Virender Sehwag - 122 off 58, IPL 2014

In a crucial Qualifier 2 game in IPL 2014, Chennai Super Kings locked horns against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium. The Punjab opener, Virender Sehwag was relentless with his hitting to complete his fifty off just 21 balls.

'Nawab of Najafgarh' stitched a 110-run stand with Manan Vohra (34) in just 61 balls to set the momentum for the team. Then, Sehwag went on to slam 122 off 58 balls, with 12 fours and eight maximums, while David Miller contributed 38 off 19, as PBKS posted a mammoth 226.

In response, the Super Kings reached a score of 100, with a blistering knock from Suresh Raina (87 off 25). However, none of the other batters were potent enough and CSK lost the game by 24 runs.

Despite conceding 33 runs off an over against Raina, Parwinder Awana came back well to be the most successful bowler for Punjab with figures of 2/54.

