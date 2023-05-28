3 best spells by CSK bowlers in IPL finals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the IPL final have been synonymous with one another ever since the inaugural season. The franchise has entered into the final for a record ten times in its 14-year history.

Led by one of the greatest captains in MS Dhoni, CSK will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

The contest promises to be a humdinger as both sides have been at their best for most of the tournament, finishing top two in the points table. They also split the results in their two meetings this season, with GT winning the season opener and CSK returning the favor in Qualifier 1.

CSK has historically been the most consistent franchise of the IPL, qualifying for the playoffs an unprecedented 12 times in 14 seasons.

For context, the Super Kings have qualified for the final more times than the second (Mumbai Indians - 6) and third-placed ( Kolkata Knight Riders - 3) teams in the category combined.

Despite winning only four of their nine previous IPL finals, the side boasts many iconic moments and match-winning performances by individual players.

As we look ahead to the IPL 2023 grand finale, let us look at the three best spells by CSK bowlers in the IPL finals.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin vs RCB, IPL 2011 final

Ravi Ashwin's spell in the 2011 final led to CSK's crushing win against RCB

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced the best bowling spell by a CSK bowler in the final of an IPL. He picked up 3/16 in his four overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2011 final in Chennai.

Winning the toss and batting first, CSK posted a mammoth total of 205-5 in their 20 overs, with the openers Micheal Hussey and Murali Vijay stitching a 159 run-stand for the opening wicket.

In reply, all eyes were fixated on the battle between the Orange cap winner Chris Gayle and the wily off-spinner Ravi Ashwin.

However, much to the delight of the packed house in Chennai, the 36-year-old dismissed the dangerous Jamaican off the fourth ball of the innings for a duck. The other batters could not be proficient enough, as CSK secured a convincing 58-run victory.

He also picked up the wickets of fellow opener Mayank Agarwal and lower-order batter Daniel Vettori to stifle RCB's hopes of winning their first title.

Ashwin played the first eight years of his IPL career for CSK and was instrumental in the side's successive titles in 2010 and 2011

#2 Shardul Thakur vs KKR, IPL 2021 final

Thakur's three-wicket haul helped CSK win their fourth IPL title.

Shardul Thakur bowled a game-changing spell, by picking up figures of 3/38 in his four overs against KKR in the 2021 final to help CSK win their fourth IPL title.

Losing the toss and being put into bat first, CSK posted a competitive 192-3 in their 20 overs, with Faf du Plessis scoring 86 off 59 deliveries.

In reply, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill stitched a blistering 91-run opening partnership for KKR. The Knight Riders looked to be on course for a successful chase, but Thakur picked up the three crucial wickets of opener Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi.

His match-winning spell broke KKR's back, resulting in a comfortable 27-run victory for the Super Kings.

#3 Shadab Jakati vs MI, IPL 2010 final

Jakati's double-wicket over helped turn the tide towards CSK in the IPL 2010 final.

The Chennai Super Kings broke through and clinched their first IPL title in the 2010 season. The left-arm-spinner Shadab Jakati playing a pivotal role in the final against the Mumbai Indians.

Winning the toss and batting first, CSK posted 168-5 in 20 overs on the back of a sublime half-century by Suresh Raina.

Thereafter, the match was in the balance when Jakati removed the maestro Sachin Tendulkar at a crucial stage for 48. He also dismissed the in-form left-hander Saurabh Tiwary in the same over for a duck to derail MI's chase and propel CSK to victory.

Jakati finished with bowling figures of 2/26 in his three overs as CSK won by 22 runs to win their maiden IPL title.

Poll : 0 votes