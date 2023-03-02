3 bowlers MI can sign as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for IPL 2023 

Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians' premier fast bowler, will be ruled out of the Indian Premier League this season.

Bumrah is yet to recover from a back injury which has kept him out of all forms of cricket since October 2022. It is believed that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) gave him the option of surgery due to persistent lower back niggles that first appeared as a stress reaction last year in August.

The 29-year-old has been a prominent figure in MI's success in the IPL over the years. He is an irreplaceable asset in the format given his multi-dimensional skills. However, Jofra Archer's availability is certainly good news for the franchise.

On that note, here's a look at the three players who could be valuable additions to MI in Bumrah's absence.

#1 Sandeep Sharma

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Sandeep Sharma is one option to replace Bumrah but he's a powerplay specialist and we also have Jason Behrendorff. We need someone who can bowl in all phase of the game. Sandeep Sharma is one option to replace Bumrah but he's a powerplay specialist and we also have Jason Behrendorff. We need someone who can bowl in all phase of the game.

Sandeep Sharma has been one of the most underrated bowlers in IPL history. He has picked up 114 wickets in 104 matches at an average of 26.33, with an economy rate of 7.77 and a strike rate of 20.33.

In his prime years, the 29-year-old was an extremely effective bowler in the first six overs of the game because of his ability to swing the ball both ways. While he may not replicate the same consistency or skill levels as Jasprit Bumrah, his presence in the team could allow Rohit Sharma to use Jofra Archer in more critical phases of the game.

#2 Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai's right-arm medium-fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni was a part of the MI squad last year. Incidentally, he was part of MI in 2020-21, though he did not make any appearances. Kulkarni has also played for Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions in the IPL.

The 34-year-old has an impressive record in the IPL. In 92 matches, he has taken 86 wickets at an average of 28.77, a strike rate of 20.78 and an average of 8.31. Much like Sandeep Sharma, he is also a high-utility bowler in the powerplay overs of a T20 match.

#3 Arzan Nagwaswalla

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Arzan Nagwaswalla said he would like to play for Mumbai Indians as he was their net bowler during the 2021 edition. He's very much familiar with everybody in the Mumbai Indians camp, so he would like to play for them only. (On CricTracker). Arzan Nagwaswalla said he would like to play for Mumbai Indians as he was their net bowler during the 2021 edition. He's very much familiar with everybody in the Mumbai Indians camp, so he would like to play for them only. (On CricTracker).

Surat-born left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla is another player the Mumbai Indians will consider using as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. The 25-year-old has been a part of the domestic setup since 2017/18, though he is yet to make his IPL debut.

Nagwaswalla has exhibited immense potential in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has picked up 35 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 16.62, with a strike rate of 14.7 and an economy rate of 6.78. He took seven wickets in five matches last season, at an average of 18.14 while conceding just 6.35 runs per over.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes