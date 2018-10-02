3 commentators who are yet to retire from cricket

Nesara V Jagannatha FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 675 // 02 Oct 2018, 14:57 IST

Commentary has been one of the go-to profession for cricketers after their retirement. With a lot of matches being held simultaneously and people preferring to listen to comments from an expert, there has been of a rise of instances wherein retired cricketers instantly jump into this profession.

In some cases, cricketers who have almost reached the end of their careers are also invited as commentators. We have seen the likes of David Hussey who started the 2014 IPL season as a commentator replacing Dwayne Bravo in the CSK line-up as the latter got injured. Others like Kevin Peterson and Brett Lee announced retirements after a few good seasons of commentary. Coming to the present situation, there are a few cricketers who have become full-time commentators even before retiring from the game. Let us know more about them.

#1 Harbhajan Singh

Bhajji started his stint behind the mic from India-England series

Having spent 10 years with the Mumbai Indians, Bhajji had to change teams to represent MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at this year's IPL. Though he was used well by MS, Bhajji's form was not great towards the end of the season. However, Harbhajan was part of the IPL-winning team courtesy Shane Watson's heroics in the final.

After a mediocre domestic season and with the national comeback looking impossible, the Turbanator made his debut behind the mic for the India-England series in England. Bhajji's stint was very impressive and he continued it with the Asia Cup. Having represented the Indian team for over a decade, his experience would be very handy for his new profession.

However, Bhajji may still come back for the next season of IPL as he is yet to retire.

