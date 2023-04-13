3 concerns for CSK after their loss to RR in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a disheartening 3-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their fourth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The four-time champions are currently fifth in the points table with two wins from their four games after this loss. In a tightly fought encounter at their home ground, the hosts opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

With a target of 176 runs, CSK nearly got over the line even with 40 runs required off the last couple of overs. A vintage performance from their captain MS Dhoni wasn't enough to get the side over the line, giving the Royals their third win in four games.

After a disappointing loss in their own backyard, CSK will be disappointed to not get two points on the board. They also have a few areas of concern after this encounter. We take a look at some of those concerns below:

#1 CSK's middle order is a worry

Over the years, the Chennai Super Kings have had a more reliable middle order that not only sets up games for them but also gets them over the line. The likes of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni were the two mainstays in that team with the others playing around them.

While the CSK captain has shown he's still got enough left in the tank as a finisher, the rest of the middle order needs to step up to the plate. The team has managed to do well with Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Moeen Ali in the middle order and will want them to find a consistent run of form as the tournament progresses.

#2 Maheesh Theekshana's performance

Chepauk is the spinner's den Chennai have had all these years. So when the return to the home and away format was confirmed for this IPL season, all eyes were on how the team would fare at their home ground. They've won one of their two games at their home ground so far.

However, the loss against the Rajasthan Royals does put them in a tricky position in terms of team selection. Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana was expected to be their vital cog in the middle but he had an ordinary outing, conceding 42 runs from his four overs. He'll need to turn things around quickly if the team opts to persist with him in the future.

#3 Injury to Sisanda Magala

It has been confirmed that Sisanda Magala will be ruled out of action for at least two weeks after an injury he suffered on the field. In an attempt to take a catch while fielding during the first innings, the South African pacer injured his hand and suffered a split webbing.

He was off the field almost immediately after suffering the injury and didn't return to bowl. With only 14 runs from his two overs, he has impressed in his short stint in the IPL so far. His injury will be a big blow to the side, considering they already have Ben Stokes nursing an injury.

Poll : 0 votes