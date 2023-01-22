3 cricket stadiums which could have an "MS Dhoni stand" in future

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful cricketers of all time. The former Indian skipper led the nation to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy wins. He has also won four IPL trophies and two Champions League T20 titles as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings.

Moreover, Dhoni has also played several match-winning knocks for his team. He has also set new benchmarks in the department of wicket-keeping with his unique techniques and approach behind the stumps.

Many cricket fans opine that there will never be another cricketer like MS Dhoni. The star Indian cricketer has millions of fans across the world. It has been a tradition in the cricket world to honor the top performers of the sport by naming a stand or a pavilion after them at stadiums.

Dhoni already has a pavilion to his name at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi. He was so humble that he politely turned down the opportunity to inaugurate the pavilion.

"We were planning to open it on the 8th of March." But when I asked MSD, he said: “Dada mein toh isika hissa hu. Ghar ka ladka apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karega? (I am a part of this ground. How can a person inaugurate something in his own home?)," JSCA's secretary Debashis Chakraborty told PTI in one of his interviews.

While Dhoni may not want to inaugurate his stands or pavilions, it should not be a surprise if the following three state associations decide to name a stand after him in the near future.

#1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai is MS Dhoni's second home. Chennai Super Kings went all out for him at the inaugural IPL auction and signed him for a big amount. Since then he has been a leader of the CSK and has received lots of love from the fans in Chennai.

Since the people in the city adore him, CSK's home venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, could have a stand named after him.

#2 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

DHONI Trends™ @TrendsDhoni



MS Dhoni May Get a Permanent Seat in Wankhede Stadium as a Honour.



#Dhoni | @msdhoni | #MSDhoni Breaking News :MS Dhoni May Get a Permanent Seat in Wankhede Stadium as a Honour. Breaking News :MS Dhoni May Get a Permanent Seat in Wankhede Stadium as a Honour.❤️#Dhoni | @msdhoni | #MSDhoni https://t.co/wUm7HB6RKt

Wankhede Stadium was the venue where Dhoni smashed the winning six against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup Final and helped India become ODI World champions for the first time in 28 years. It was one of the most iconic moments in Indian sports history.

When Dhoni retired from international cricket, reports claimed that he could have a permanent seat at the stadium. There is also a possibility that he gets a stand named after him in the near future.

#3 MCA Stadium, Pune

MS Dhoni has played for two IPL franchises in his career. One is Chennai Super Kings, and the other is Rising Pune Supergiant. The wicket-keeper batter captained the Pune-based franchise in their debut IPL season in 2016. MCA Stadium served as the home venue for the franchise.

Whenever MS Dhoni calls it a day on his IPL career, MCA Stadium officials could think of naming a stand after him as he led the city's franchise in the 2016 season.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes