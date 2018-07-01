3 CSK pace bowlers who couldn't perform well in Indian colours

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against England due to a fractured left thumb, having picked up the injury during India's first T20I fixture against Ireland on June 27. This will be a major blow to India's chances in the T20I series against England, as the English batsmen have been in sizzling form against Australia. Moreover, Bumrah is India's most trusted wicket-taking bowler at different phases of the game and would have been the biggest weapon against the formidable England batting line-up.

Young uncapped pacer Deepak Chahar will replace him. The Rajasthan pacer had an impressive IPL season for title winners Chennai Super Kings as he was instrumental in their success by delivering early wickets with the new ball. His ability to move the ball around might have tilted the scales in his favour. Chahar is currently with the India A squad in England, playing the 50-over tri-series also featuring England Lions and West Indies A. After three games in the series, Chahar was the leading wicket-taker, picking up seven wickets at 12.71 and an economy rate of 4.04.

India will hope that Chahar can carry on the form that he showed in the IPL 2018

Chahar joins a long list of Chennai Super Kings pacers to have impressed in the yellow jersey and to have earned a national call-up. A few of them like Mohit Sharma and Ashish Nehra carried on that form to the Indian team, while a few of them struggled. In this article, we take a look at 3 CSK fast-bowlers who unfortunately couldn't make it big for India.

#3 Ishwar Pandey

It's a little unfair to put him in this list as he never made his debut for India in any format of the game. However, Ishwar Pandey earned a call-up to the Indian squad on the back of impressive showings for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2014 but failed to make it into the playing eleven despite being around the team for a long time. This came at a time when India were struggling to discover quality pace-bowlers and his inability to get into the team even then would have been a major let-down.

Pandey never really set the IPL on fire and that's probably why he never got his debut. After touring with the squad for a long time, Pandey fell away as he failed to make the grade in the following IPLs and domestic seasons. This saw him fall out of favor with the Indian selectors and he sadly never got a call-up to the team since.