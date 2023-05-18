3 CSK players who should be dropped going forward in IPL 2023

Following their disappointing home loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves locked in an unwanted race to finish in the top two of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are deadlocked at 15 points, and both teams have only one league game remaining. The Gujarat Titans (GT) have already assured themselves top spot, and a few other teams, including the Mumbai Indians (MI) are in the hunt as well.

The Men in Yellow need to win big against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final group-stage game and hope that other results go their way to finish second. Irrespective of which position they end up in, they will need to identify the right combination to make a deep playoff run.

With only a few games (and perhaps just one if they somehow don't qualify) left in the tournament, CSK aren't likely to switch things around. However, they should ideally replace a few underperforming players if they want to become a more dangerous side.

Here are three CSK players who should be dropped going forward in IPL 2023.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana hasn't been threatening so far for the Men in Yellow

Maheesh Theekshana has been one of CSK's least impactful players in IPL 2023. He hasn't been at his best with the ball and has been a liability on the field, selling the Men in Yellow short on quite a few occasions.

In 10 matches, Theekshana has picked up only seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.24. His inconsistent lengths and inability to generate turn even on friendly wickets have proven to be major stumbling blocks for MS Dhoni, who has tried to rely on him during difficult periods of play.

Mitchell Santner has been a consistent performer whenever he has played for CSK and offers a lot to the side. Pace-bowling all-rounders like Sisanda Magala might also add more to the team than Theekshana, who hasn't set the tournament alight.

#2 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali [right] has been a massive liability with the bat this season

Moeen Ali has played 12 of CSK's 13 matches in IPL 2023 and even has a Player of the Match award to show for. However, the all-rounder has been a massive disappointment on the whole, particularly with the bat.

In nine innings, Moeen has notched up only 115 runs at an average of 16.43 and a strike rate of 132.18. The off-spinner has managed to pick up nine wickets at a decent economy rate, but consistency has often let him down this season.

Moeen's batting seems to have regressed majorly against spin and he has also found it difficult to take on the pacers on occasion. He isn't adding much value to the team right now, although it's slightly unrealistic to expect him to be dropped in Delhi and Chennai (if CSK qualify for the playoffs).

Ben Stokes is reportedly set to leave the Men in Yellow at the conclusion of the league stage, lending weight to the belief that Moeen will be handed a longer rope.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu hasn't played even one innings of note

Without much top-level cricket and with a disappointing domestic season on his record, Ambati Rayudu didn't have high expectations from him heading into IPL 2023. Despite that, though, the veteran batter has underperformed.

Rayudu has racked up just 122 runs from 10 innings at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 127.08. He has a highest score of 27*, having found the boundary eight times and cleared it on six occasions. The right-hander has struggled against both pace and spin.

CSK are not the kind of side to lose faith in experienced players towards the end of a campaign, so Rayudu will probably feature for the side in the remaining games. He is known to produce runs when you least expect it, but there's no doubt that he's on the brink of overstaying his welcome at the franchise.

