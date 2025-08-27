3 DC players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction ft. T Natarajan

The Delhi Capitals (DC) started brilliantly in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), but their form tapered off as the campaign progressed. They eventually finished in fifth place, just outside the playoff spots, with 15 points from their 14 league-stage matches.

Ad

Interestingly, the Capitals have a lot of scope for improvement at the IPL 2026 auction. With a few smart releases, they should be able to free up enough money to target a big name or two. Moreover, DC already have a solid core that covers most bases.

DC's squad for IPL 2025 (including replacements): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreria, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediq Atal, Mustafizur Rahman (temp).

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are three DC players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

#3 T Natarajan

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

Signed for a whopping ₹10.75 crore, T Natarajan featured in just one match for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. A shoulder injury hampered his participation at the start of the tournament, after which the think tank publicly stated that they didn't want to change the existing combination.

Ad

Natarajan is no stranger to injuries and isn't getting any younger. Spending double digits on a bowler who isn't guaranteed to be fit throughout a season is never a great idea, and the Capitals should be able to acquire him at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction.

#2 Mukesh Kumar

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

Another fast bowler who is on a lucrative contract, Mukesh Kumar hasn't made a great impression in the shortest format. While he has had his moments, the Bengal pacer hasn't been reliable at any stage of the innings and cannot be trusted as a frontline bowler for a top IPL team.

Ad

In IPL 2025, Mukesh scalped 12 wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 10.33. He was signed for ₹8 crore, an amount that doesn't seem fair relative to what he brings to the table. The 31-year-old can either be bought back at a cheaper price or released altogether in search for a younger, more well-rounded option.

#1 Jake Fraser-McGurk

CRICKET: JULY 06 Major League Cricket - Los Angeles Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns - Source: Getty

Jake Fraser-McGurk was one of the standout batters in IPL 2024, but his technical issues caught up to him in 2025. The Delhi Capitals opener lost his place in the side after a series of low scores, with oppositions figuring out his high-risk approach.

Fraser-McGurk, who was RTMed for ₹9 crore at the auction, has completely fallen out of favor in recent times. His game clearly needs a lot of work, with even the ageing Faf du Plessis outperforming him at the top of the order. The Capitals might need to temporarily give up on the project.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More