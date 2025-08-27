3 DC players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction ft. T Natarajan

The Delhi Capitals (DC) started brilliantly in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), but their form tapered off as the campaign progressed. They eventually finished in fifth place, just outside the playoff spots, with 15 points from their 14 league-stage matches.
Interestingly, the Capitals have a lot of scope for improvement at the IPL 2026 auction. With a few smart releases, they should be able to free up enough money to target a big name or two. Moreover, DC already have a solid core that covers most bases.
DC's squad for IPL 2025 (including replacements): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreria, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediq Atal, Mustafizur Rahman (temp).
On that note, here are three DC players who should be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
#3 T Natarajan
Signed for a whopping ₹10.75 crore, T Natarajan featured in just one match for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. A shoulder injury hampered his participation at the start of the tournament, after which the think tank publicly stated that they didn't want to change the existing combination.
Natarajan is no stranger to injuries and isn't getting any younger. Spending double digits on a bowler who isn't guaranteed to be fit throughout a season is never a great idea, and the Capitals should be able to acquire him at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction.
#2 Mukesh Kumar
Another fast bowler who is on a lucrative contract, Mukesh Kumar hasn't made a great impression in the shortest format. While he has had his moments, the Bengal pacer hasn't been reliable at any stage of the innings and cannot be trusted as a frontline bowler for a top IPL team.
In IPL 2025, Mukesh scalped 12 wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 10.33. He was signed for ₹8 crore, an amount that doesn't seem fair relative to what he brings to the table. The 31-year-old can either be bought back at a cheaper price or released altogether in search for a younger, more well-rounded option.
#1 Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk was one of the standout batters in IPL 2024, but his technical issues caught up to him in 2025. The Delhi Capitals opener lost his place in the side after a series of low scores, with oppositions figuring out his high-risk approach.
Fraser-McGurk, who was RTMed for ₹9 crore at the auction, has completely fallen out of favor in recent times. His game clearly needs a lot of work, with even the ageing Faf du Plessis outperforming him at the top of the order. The Capitals might need to temporarily give up on the project.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS