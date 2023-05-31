3 GT players who should be released after IPL 2023

After winning the trophy in their debut season last year, the Gujarat Titans (GT) had another magnificent tournament in 2023 as they came agonizingly close to a successful title defense. They finished the league stage as the table toppers and were easily the best team at that stage.

However, GT eventually fell short in the summit clash, losing to the Chennai Super Kings off the last delivery of the game.

One of the biggest reasons behind their success has been the management's stellar recruitment. The GT squad has a great balance to it and is sure to bring the Titans more success in the future.

Ahead of next season, GT will not be too busy as they gave a settled squad. Still, there are a few players who might be surplus to requirements. On that note, here's a look at three players who GT can release ahead of next season.

#1 Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson was bought by the Gujarat Titans for two crores last December and many thought that it was a steal. However, the New Zealand captain got injured in the first game of the season and couldn't contribute to GT's remarkable run. Williamson's absence did not affect the Titans at all.

They discovered a brilliant talent in Sai Sudharsan because of Williamson's injury. Sudharsan played a few spectacular knocks over the course of the tournament, including a magnificent 96 in the final against CSK.

Ahead of next season, GT might not require Kane Williamson's services at all. They have a superb batting line-up which doesn't need any tinkering and the New Zealander could be released.

#2 Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade played 10 games for the Titans in 2022 before being dropped for his poor performances. His replacement, Wriddhiman Saha, did well in the few games that he got and was thus the first-choice opener this season.

Saha had another good season, giving his side quick starts in quite a few games and keeping Wade out of the team. By the time the next IPL comes, Wade will have turned 36 and as such, the Titans might think of nurturing someone young at the cost of the Australian.

#3 Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi made his international debut just ahead of the IPL and is seen by many as one of the most exciting talents in India. However, he did not get even a single opportunity in IPL 2023.

At this stage of his career, game time is of paramount importance for the 24-year-old. As such, it is in Mavi's best interests that the Titans release him into the auction pool.

Poll : 0 votes