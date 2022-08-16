3 hilarious moments involving Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant is one of the most charismatic members of the Indian dressing room at the moment. MS Dhoni's persona did not quite fit the bill when it came to banter and light-hearted moments. However, the veteran wicket-keeper was tasked with grooming the Delhi-born wicket-keeper, who came into the national team setup at the raw age of 20.

The 24-year-old made the most of Dhoni's tutelage to evolve into one of the best wicket-keeper batters in the world, although it was only for a brief period. Even though he currently enjoys success after cementing a place in the Indian playing XI during these competitive times, the start was far from rough.

The wicket-keeper duo did not get much time together on the field as there was only a brief overlapping period in their respective careers. However, they have gone on to share a good relationship. In this day and age of social media and franchise cricket, the pair have kept the flame alive with a few special moments.

On that note, let's take a look at three hilarious moments involving MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

#1 Rishabh Pant gazes longingly at MS Dhoni's watch: DC vs CSK October 4, 2021

Rishabh Pant was left smitten by MS Dhoni's watch

Ever since Rishabh Pant took over the captaincy duties from Shreyas Iyer at the Delhi Capitals (DC), he has come up against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on several occasions.

During the second encounter with his mentor, which happened to fall on Pant's birthday, the pair were involved in a funny exchange. Following the toss, which fell in favor of the youngster, the duo appeared to make their way back to the pavilion, but only before Pant asked for a glance at Dhoni's watch.

Rogue™ @nobodyItsMe__ Pant asked Dhoni's watch as a birthday gift Pant asked Dhoni's watch as a birthday gift 😹😹 https://t.co/ATLx8aT6dZ

The Delhi-born batter gazed closely at the watch after taking the veteran's hand, and the duo then proceeded to leave the pitch with big smiles on their faces. While the exact nature of their conversation remains unknown, the majority on social media deduced that the youngster asked for the watch as a birthday present.

The former U-19 World Cup member got the better of his mentor on the night after a close victory in Dubai. The 2020 IPL finalists chased down the 137-run target with three balls to spare.

#2 MS Dhoni turns up to Trent Bridge wearing a Rishabh Pant mask: July 10, 2022

Dhoni stole the spotlight at the Trent Bridge stadium ahead of the third T20I

The former India captain has made sporadic appearances since his retirement to support the team in their endeavors. While he served as the team's mentor at the 2021 T20 World Cup, he turned up to cheer for the team as a fan during the Men in Blue's recent tour of England.

Having celebrated his 41st birthday in England, MS Dhoni came to witness the third and final T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The former wicket-keeper turned up in style as he was seen wearing a Rishabh Pant-mask on his way to the stadium.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MS Dhoni is in Nottingham for the 3rd T20 between India vs England. MS Dhoni is in Nottingham for the 3rd T20 between India vs England. https://t.co/bVnrEPjTLp

The Delhi-born batter was dismissed for just 1 while opening the batting. Rohit Sharma’s side were handed a steep target of 216 in the dead-rubber contest.

While the World Cup-winning skipper did not get to see a special knock from his protege, he watched a T20 batting clinic from Suryakumar Yadav, albeit in a losing cause.

#3 Rishabh Pant teases MS Dhoni during the infamous Instagram Live session: July 26, 2022

MS Dhoni made a brief appearance in the Instagram live session

The young wicket-keeper batter, who leads the race in terms of shenanigans within the Indian team, arguably broke the internet when he began an Instagram live session during India's tour of the Caribbean. The hour-long session included the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit Sharma Fanclub India @Imro_fanclub Funny clip of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Surya Insta live. Funny clip of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Surya Insta live. https://t.co/0u24QD83fZ

However, the cherry on top came in the form of MS Dhoni's brief appearance during the live session. The youngster kept the banter going by asking the former skipper to partake in the proceedings.

He said:

“Mahi bhai, kya haal hain. Rakho rakho, bhaiya ko thoda live pe rakho (How are you Mahi brother, please keep Mahi bhai on live)”.

Dhoni, being Dhoni, laughed it off and covered the camera with his finger to end his very short but trademark cameo.

What other moments between the glovemen do you recall? Let us know what you think.

