3 Indian batters who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction ft. Venkatesh Iyer

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is only a few months away, and a number of teams will have already started their planning and preparation for the event. All 10 outfits have work to do as they attempt to build a solid squad for the upcoming campaign.

Teams generally don't attempt to release a player and buy him back at a cheaper price due to the mental repurcussions of such a decision. However, some of the more ruthless sides, such as the Mumbai Indians, have adopted this strategy before. And as the IPL gets more modern, we're likely to see more franchises being willing to make the call.

On that note, here are three Indian batters who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Signed for nearly ₹24 crore, Venkatesh Iyer didn't justify his price tag during IPL 2025. The left-hander made just one half-century and was clearly some way off his best against both pace and spin.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, who missed out on the playoffs by a comfortable margin, have plenty of work to do at the IPL 2026 auction. They need backups in several departments, and their first-choice playing XII has suffered a hit following some expensive decisions.

Venkatesh is clearly loyal to the Knight Riders, who have proven that they'd do nearly anything to retain his services. But even KKR are likely to release him into the auction pool and get him back at an acceptable price bracket.

#2 Deepak Hooda

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

Deepak Hooda has endured a torrid time in the IPL over the last couple of years. A move to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn't yield dividends as he didn't make a single meaningful contribution with the bat and was a liability on the field too.

Hooda doesn't seem to have a future at the franchise, where he earns nearly ₹2 crore. However, the Men in Yellow might just choose to bring him back, presumably at his base price. With Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from the IPL, the Super Kings might need someone who can chip in with a few overs of off-spin against favorable matchups.

#1 Rahul Tripathi

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Another CSK batter who was in disastrous form during IPL 2025, Rahul Tripathi seems set to re-enter the auction pool. He currently earns more than ₹3 crore, and Chennai might not want to spend so much money on a player who's clearly past his prime.

Despite that, though, Tripathi might just have a bit left in the tank. He plays an attacking brand of cricket and is electric on the field, possessing the ability to take on both pace and spin while at his best. If the veteran is able to sort out a couple of major weaknesses that have crept into his game, he could turn out to be a viable backup.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More