3 Indian cricketers who were born in the wrong generation

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.31K   //    09 Oct 2018, 09:30 IST

Amol Muzumdar with Sachin Tendulkar
With a highly populated country like India, cricketers are produced in almost every street. This has increased the level of competition which has, in turn, helped Indian cricket. Only a few with great determination and hard work get the opportunity to represent their country.

Others, who toil hard in the domestic level, fall short by a very small margin in achieving their dreams. Although a few get a chance to play for India, they are not offered the luxury of a long run of games to prove their talent.

Eventually, they fall out of favor and go back to Ranji cricket. Let us have a look at three of such cricketers who could have been great players for India.

#1 Amol Muzumdar

Amol Muzumdar is the unluckiest player to play in India. The Mumbai batsman has had almost every Ranji record to his name but was never able to find a place for himself in the Indian team. Until Wasim Jaffer recently smashed the record, Amol was the highest ever Ranji run-getter till then.

When Indian batting was at its best, Amol was piling on the runs for Mumbai and hence he did not get the elusive chance. He later quit Mumbai and played for Assam and Andhra Pradesh before he retired. He has had a decent stint as a commentator and was also appointed as the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals. 

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
