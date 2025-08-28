3 Indian pacers who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction ft. T Natarajan

India's fast-bowling strength is arguably down in the dumps right now. As a result of that, the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has seen inflated prices for pacers who aren't reliable T20 bowlers.

As the league advances and becomes more data-conscious, teams are likely to realize that there isn't much of a reason to splash the cash on bowlers who don't offer enough. Being able to put together a solid squad across all departments has become a necessity to compete in a highly challenging league.

Franchises don't often opt to release a player and buy him back, but many of them might find such an approach inevitable. The retention slabs have shot up, and sides might have no option but to be a bit ruthless with their decision-making.

On that note, here are three Indian pacers who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction.

#3 T Natarajan

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

T Natarajan has been one of the most consistent fast bowlers over the years in the IPL. Even though he has never really been in the T20I picture, the left-arm seamer has been dependable across phases in the franchise league.

However, Natarajan is nearing the end of his career at the top level, with injuries ravaging his participation across the IPL and domestic cricket. In IPL 2025, he featured in just one game for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and seemed some way off his best.

Natarajan was signed for ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. At one point during the campaign, the Capitals didn't play him even though he was fit, citing a faith in the incumbent names. It seems logical to release the Tamil Nadu fast bowler and get him back at a cheaper price.

#2 Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants Players Practice Before Game With Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

Mayank Yadav is one of the most exciting fast-bowling prospects in the country, but he just hasn't been able to stay fit. He has featured in just six matches over the last two seasons, leaking runs at 12.5 an over during the previous campaign. More concerningly, the express quick's speeds were noticeably down.

Mayank, who was retained for ₹11 crore, inspires no confidence when it comes to his fitness. The Lucknow Super Giants have every right to be excited for his future, given his sky-high potential, but shelling out double digits for a bowler who isn't guaranteed to be on the field isn't wise. Other franchises are likely to be wary of spending big on the 23-year-old as well.

Mayank should ideally be released into the auction pool and acquired at a price that covers the risk associated with picking him.

#1 Mukesh Kumar

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

The second Delhi Capitals pacer on this list, Mukesh Kumar was signed for ₹8 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. It's hard to see what franchises see in him, with his career economy rate in the league reading a terrible 10.4.

In 2025, Mukesh picked up 12 wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 10.33. He isn't reliable at any stage of the innings and offers nothing with the bat or in the field. The veteran has also lost a yard of pace lately and isn't a guaranteed starter for a title-contending IPL team.

Nevertheless, Mukesh finds a way to make things happen at times and would be a good backup for DC. They could look to free up funds with his release and secure his services for a supporting role from the bench.

