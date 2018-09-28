3 Indian players who might be unlucky to miss the 2019 World Cup

The 2019 World Cup is around the corner. It is scheduled to take place in March next year The host nation would be England this time. The winners of the World Cup in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Team India failed to defend their title in Australia in 2015.

India, being a cricket crazy nation will be considered as one of the favorites to win the World Cup next year. They will be led by the best batsman in the world at the moment, Virat Kohli. With so many expectations around, it will be no doubt that the selection of the World Cup squad will be keenly followed across the globe.

Considering the conditions in England and keeping in mind the team balance, the Indian selectors will have no choice but to take a few hard decisions. Leaving out these three players from the squad could be a few of them.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yes, he could be one of them. He was all set to be part of the World Cup squad until Axar Patel got injured in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja, who was then named as a replacement picked up a 4 wicket-haul on his comeback to ODI cricket.

Jadeja, who had impressed with his bat in the final test match against England will now have a greater chance of making it to the World Cup squad. With two wrist spinners in the squad (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) and the pitches in England being pace-friendly, the team management will go for variety and an extra pace-bowling option.

With Ravindra Jadeja also offering services with his bat, he could render the Indian Team with some crucial balance. Though it would be unfair on the part of Chahal, this is how sports work.

