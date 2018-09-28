Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Indian players who might be unlucky to miss the 2019 World Cup 

Nesara V Jagannatha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.59K   //    28 Sep 2018, 20:46 IST

The 2019 World Cup is around the corner. It is scheduled to take place in March next year The host nation would be England this time. The winners of the World Cup in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Team India failed to defend their title in Australia in 2015.

India, being a cricket crazy nation will be considered as one of the favorites to win the World Cup next year. They will be led by the best batsman in the world at the moment, Virat Kohli. With so many expectations around, it will be no doubt that the selection of the World Cup squad will be keenly followed across the globe.

Considering the conditions in England and keeping in mind the team balance, the Indian selectors will have no choice but to take a few hard decisions. Leaving out these three players from the squad could be a few of them.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Yuzvendra Chahal

Yes, he could be one of them. He was all set to be part of the World Cup squad until Axar Patel got injured in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja, who was then named as a replacement picked up a 4 wicket-haul on his comeback to ODI cricket.

Jadeja, who had impressed with his bat in the final test match against England will now have a greater chance of making it to the World Cup squad. With two wrist spinners in the squad (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) and the pitches in England being pace-friendly, the team management will go for variety and an extra pace-bowling option.

With Ravindra Jadeja also offering services with his bat, he could render the Indian Team with some crucial balance. Though it would be unfair on the part of Chahal, this is how sports work.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Chennai Super Kings Team India Ambati Rayudu Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Nesara V Jagannatha
CONTRIBUTOR
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
World Cup 2019: 4 Indian Batsmen who should be the...
RELATED STORY
Suresh Raina should be in India's World Cup 2019 plans
RELATED STORY
Players who could retire after the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Four middle-order batsmen who should be in India's squad...
RELATED STORY
5 All Rounders who might miss out on India's 2019 World...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who can become the next MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Five Indian Batsmen who are likely to miss ICC Cricket...
RELATED STORY
3 teams who can defeat India at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India are favourites to win the World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Indians bowlers who can be tested...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us