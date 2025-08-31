  • home icon
  3 IPL 2026 teams who should target Salman Nizar, whose 12 sixes in KCL 2025 match went viral ft. Rajasthan Royals

3 IPL 2026 teams who should target Salman Nizar, whose 12 sixes in KCL 2025 match went viral ft. Rajasthan Royals

By Meit Sampat
Published Aug 31, 2025 15:08 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Rajasthan Royals could look to target the hard hitting Salman Nizar for IPL 2026 - Source: Getty

Salman Nizar caused chaos in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League. Batting at number six for the Calicut Globstars, the left-handed batter scored 86 not out off just 26 balls against Adani Trivandrum Royals on August 20, 2025.

Nizar hit 11 sixes in the last 13 balls he faced during the match. In the final over of the innings, he scored 40 runs, including six maximums.

Nizar's knock has come at the right time with the IPL 2026 auctions approaching. Talent scouts from various IPL teams will be watching multiple T20 leagues across the country, including the Kerala Cricket League.

On that note, here is a look at three teams that should consider targeting Nizar for the IPL 2026:

#1 Rajasthan Royals (RR):

Shimron Hetmyer failed to create much of an impact in IPL 2025- Source: Getty
Shimron Hetmyer failed to create much of an impact in IPL 2025- Source: Getty

RR performed poorly during IPL 2025, winning only four of their 14 matches. The team finished second last on the points table and will look to make significant changes for IPL 2026.

RR lacked finishers who could provide momentum to the innings during the death overs. In 13 innings, Shimron Hetmyer scored only 239 runs at an average below 22. Shubham Dubey, who batted in the lower middle order, also couldn't make much of an impact.

Nizar could be the man for RR, especially in the middle overs, and could provide finishing touches to the innings. RR might consider recruiting him for Hetmyer and/or Dube.

#2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Salman Nizar was called for trails by CSK mid way through IPL 2025 season- Source: Getty
Salman Nizar was called for trails by CSK mid way through IPL 2025 season- Source: Getty

CSK is another team that might look to bring in Nizar for IPL 2026. The batter was called for trials for CSK during the mid-season of IPL 2025, but he didn't play in any of the matches.

The CSK team management likely reviewed Nirzar's talent during the trials, and seeing his heroics in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League, he could join the franchise for IPL 2026.

CSK finished at the bottom of the points table during IPL 2025 and will seek a major revamp of their team. Nizar could serve as a finisher alongside Ravindra Jadeja and M.S. Dhoni in IPL 2026. The left-hander could significantly improve his game under the guidance and mentorship of Dhoni.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

KKR, who won the coveted IPL trophy in 2024, only managed to win five matches, lost seven, and two matches had no result. The team finished eighth on the points table.

KKR lacked a finisher who could score quick runs during the death overs. With Rinku Singh and Andre Russell not in top form during IPL 2025, the team struggled to get going. Venkatesh Iyer and Ramandeep Singh also failed to impress in their limited appearances for KKR in IPL 2025.

KKR need some new players, and Nizar fits perfectly. He can serve as an ideal finisher and boost the value of the three-time IPL champions.

Meit Sampat

Meit Sampat

Meit is a cricket journalist who has been writing for Sportskeeda since over eight years, writing listicles. A Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Legislative Laws and Company Secretary degree holder, Meit engages in ethical reporting by verifying information twice from multiple websites before penning down any content for the benefit of his readers.

A passionate fan of Team India, Cricket has a special place in his heart owing to the way the sport has continued to evolve over the years. He is also thrilled by the competitiveness on display across all formats in the sport. His favorite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar and reckons that his childhood idol's dominance over world-class bowlers in the 1990s speaks volumes about his skills and achievements.

Meit has had the privilege of interviewing Indian speedster Ishant Sharma and India Women's legend Mithali Raj so far in his professional career.

If he ever laid his hands on a time machine, Meit would love to witness the 2023 ICC World Cup final between India and Australia and believes that ODIs should never be completely replaced by T20Is owing to the format's popularity.

When not working, he likes to read and travel.

