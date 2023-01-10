3 issues DC solved at the IPL 2023 auction

The Delhi Capitals (DC) had a disappointing 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on the whole.

With ₹19.45 crore in their purse and only five slots to fill, DC had an excellent opportunity to strengthen their roster. But the Capitals didn't make any significant additions, instead opting to shore up their backup personnel. Rishabh Pant's potential unavailability has worsened matters for the franchise.

However, with the five players they signed, Delhi managed to plug a few holes. Here are three issues DC solved in the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 DC have more experience in their batting unit

One of the issues DC faced in IPL 2022 was the lack of form displayed by their supporting batters. Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat and Lalit Yadav didn't make much of an impact with the bat, while the likes of Sarfaraz Khan didn't get enough opportunities in a familiar role.

The Capitals attempted to correct that in the IPL 2023 auction by looking for experience in their batting acquisitions. Manish Pandey joined the franchise for ₹2.4 crore, while Rilee Rossouw fetched ₹4.6 crore. Both batters have been around for a long time now and will add a lot of value to the side.

While Rossouw might not make the playing XI, Pandey might have a big role to play if Pant doesn't recover in time for the season. DC's batting unit wears a slightly more weathered look this year, something that could come in handy in the potential absence of their captain.

#2 DC snapped up two backup Indian pacers

DC's Indian pacers who were part of the roster ahead of the IPL 2023 auction are rather injury-prone. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya have had various fitness concerns over the last few years and cannot be relied upon to play every game of the season.

So the Capitals needed to beef up that department on December 23, and they did just that. DC signed Mukesh Kumar for a whopping ₹5.5 crore and also snapped up veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma at his base price. The duo are primary new-ball specialists, but while the former has a lot of room to grow, the latter brings with him a treasure trove of knowledge.

Quality Indian pacers have always been difficult to come by in the IPL mini-auctions, and DC did everything they could to give themselves enough options.

#1 DC signed a wicket-keeper in Phil Salt

If Pant is indeed absent for IPL 2023, DC could be in a world of trouble. The skipper is arguably the team's most important batter, and the lineup was heavily reliant on him to have a prolific season.

But thankfully for the Capitals, they somehow managed to sign a wicket-keeper at the IPL 2023 auction even though they didn't seriously pursue any domestic glovemen. Phil Salt, who has become a regular feature in England's white-ball setup, was acquired at his base price and should slot into the playing XI if Pant doesn't make it.

Sarfaraz Khan, who has occasionally kept wickets, is the only other option for DC. Salt, therefore, could be handed more responsibility in IPL 2023 and could turn out to be a shrewd pick-up.

