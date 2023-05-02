3 Lowest Totals defended in IPL history

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in a low-scoring encounter at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. As a result, RCB climbed to the fifth spot while LSG are placed third in the points Table.

Batting first, RCB posted a competitive total of 126/9 in their 20 overs on a sluggish wicket in Lucknow. The RCB batting effort was headlined by and Faf Du Plessis (44 runs off 40 balls) and Virat Kohli (31 runs off 30 balls), both of whom played knocks of immense value on a day when the ball was turning square of the pitch. Dinesh Karthik (16 runs off 11 balls), too played an important cameo to take LSG to a score in excess of 120.

In reply, LSG kept losing wickets at regular intervals as all of RCB's bowlers breathed fire. It is almost impossible to single out a particular bowler for RCB as they were all simply brilliant. The horrible LSG batting effort can be symbolized by the fact that Amit Mishra (19 runs off 30 balls) had to literally survive 25% of the innings' balls. All in all, it was a welcome change to see a T20 game where the bowlers dominated.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three lowest totals defended in IPL.

#1 PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2009 (116 runs)

The lowest total defended in IPL history was 116 runs set by Chennai Super Kings way back in IPL 2009 at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. Parthiv Patel was the key contributor for CSK with 32 runs.

Chasing 117, the Punjab Kings could only muster 92/8 in 20 overs. Muthiah Muralidharan, Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin and Thilan Thushara picked up two wickets apiece. Needless to say, there was no batter that played a fine knock from PBKS.

#2 SRH vs MI, IPL 2018 (118 runs)

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 118 on the board, with Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan contributing 29 each. Chasing 119, MI were bowled out for 87. Suryakumar Yadav (34 runs off 38 balls) and Krunal Pandya (24 runs off 20 balls), tried hard but found no support from the other batters on a difficult pitch. Siddharth Kaul picked three wickets, while Rashid Khan returned with two dismissals for SRH.

#3 PBKS vs MI, IPL 2009 (119 runs)

Riding on Kumar Sangakkara's 45, Punjab put up a fighting 119 on the board at Durban. Chasing 120, MI lost by three runs in a thrilling encounter. Only JP Duminy (59 runs off 63 balls) managed to be proficient among the MI batters. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Abdulla were the star performers for PBKS with two wickets each.

