3 LSG players who are in form heading into IPL 2025 ft. David Miller

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were one of the most consistent performers in the last cycle of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They reached the playoffs on two out of three occasions under the leadership of KL Rahul, with the 2024 edition being the exception.

LSG broke the bank to acquire wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who will captain them in IPL 2025. Pant will have the company of veteran players like David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Avesh Khan.

Meanwhile, talented players like Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Ayush Badoni will be crucial to the team's campaign this season as well.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who are heading into IPL 2025 with good form.

#1 David Miller

The reliable run-scorer in the middle-order, David Miller, will play a key role in shaping up the team's campaign this year. Miller recently slammed 100* off 67 balls for South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand in Lahore. Although his knock came in a losing cause, the southpaw was lauded by many for his fighting spirit.

Miller did well in the SA20 2025 as well, scoring 234 runs at an average of 58.50, with a top score of 48*.

In the last three IPL seasons, David Miller represented the Gujarat Titans and garnered 950 runs at a strike rate of 145.26, with a top score of 94*. The 2022 season saw him score 481 runs to help the Titans lift their inaugural IPL title.

With a strong pedigree in the IPL and a fine form in international cricket, Miller will be an important player for the LSG in this season.

#2 Aryan Juyal

Aryan Juyal, the local boy, will be the backup wicketkeeper and a top-order batter for LSG in IPL 2025.

Juyal has been in impressive form in the domestic cricket of late. He scored 238 runs in five appearances for Uttar Pradesh at an average of 59.50, with a top knock of 116. He captained the side in the Ranji Trophy, accumulating 714 runs in seven games at a sensational average of 79.33, with a top score of 200*.

Having an experience of leading the state side and performing well under pressure, Aryan Juyal could be one of the surprise performers in IPL 2025.

#3 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan's performances have gone unnoticed after playing his last international game in November 2024. During this phase, he has done well for Madhya Pradesh across all domestic competitions.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Avesh scalped 10 wickets in nine appearances, while returning with 11 scalps in six games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-arm pacer finished with nine wickets in four Ranji Trophy appearances. In his last appearance for MP, he scalped a total of four wickets against Kerala in a Ranji Trophy game.

Avesh Khan was impressive to finish fifth among the highest wicket-takers with 19 scalps in IPL 2024. With a fine form in domestic cricket, Avesh will be one of the players to watch out for in this season.

