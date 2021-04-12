3 match-winning knocks by MS Dhoni against Delhi in IPL cricket

MS Dhoni has a decent record against the Delhi franchise in IPL cricket.

Coming into IPL 2021, the wicket-keeper-batsman had scored 590 runs in 24 innings against Delhi, at an average of 32.78. He also held a decent strike rate of 136.89 against them with 3 half-centuries to his credit.

On Saturday, Dhoni came in to bat with only five overs remaining in the CSK innings and couldn't settle in. His failure against Delhi was all but a rarity.

On that note, we take a look at 3 match-winning IPL knocks played by the Chennai skipper against the Delhi outfit in previous editions of the league.

1. 51* in 2018

M.S Dhoni

MS Dhoni was at his aggressive best against Delhi Daredevils on 30 April 2018. In the first of their group-stage encounters, the CSK skipper came in to bat at number 5 and took apart the bowlers in the death overs.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 51 from only 22 balls. His strike-rate amounted to an incredible 231.82. He smashed 2 boundaries and 5 sixes, adding 79 runs on the board in partnership with Ambati Rayudu. Dhoni's innings was one of the best witnessed at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Riding on that performance, CSK posted a huge score of 211 in their 20 overs and won the match by 13 runs.

Advertisement

2. 58* in 2013

Dhoni had a memorable 2013 IPL season

MS Dhoni had a memorable 2013 IPL season. In 16 innings, Dhoni averaged 41.91, at a strike rate of 162.90. He scored 4 half-centuries in that edition of the IPL.

In their group-stage match against Delhi Daredevils in Chennai on 14 May 2013, Dhoni promoted himself to bat at number 4. He came in as soon as both openers, Murali Vijay and Michael Hussey, were dismissed.

On a difficult batting wicket, he added 57 runs to the CSK total with Ravindra Jadeja, and 37 with Dwayne Bravo.

Dhoni provided the perfect finish to the innings. In 35 balls, he scored 58 runs which included 4 sixes and 2 boundaries. CSK posted a total of 168 runs from their 20 overs and won the match by 33 runs, with MSD being named the man of the match.

3. 63* in 2011

Advertisement

MS Dhoni

12 May 2011 witnessed another special knock from the bat of MS Dhoni.

Batting at number 5 against the Delhi Daredevils, the Chennai skipper blasted the bowlers all over the park.

Dhoni scored 63 runs off 31 balls, which included 5 boundaries and 4 sixes. Striking at an incredible rate of 203.23, he made an absolute mockery of the Delhi bowlers.

He added 96 runs for the fourth wicket with Subramaniam Badrinath which helped CSK post a competitive total of 176. Chennai ended up winning the match by 18 runs, the skipper being adjudged the man of the match.