3 MI players who are worth way more than their IPL 2023 contracts

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have splashed the cash on a few specific targets over the last two Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions.

During the 2022 mega-auction, the five-time champions shelled out a significant amount of their purse to acquire Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer. The IPL 2023 auction saw them splurge on all-rounder Cameron Green, who was the second-costliest buy at the event.

At the same time, Mumbai have a bunch of players who are on cut-price deals and offer more to the franchise than their price tags suggest. Here are three MI players who are worth way more than their IPL 2023 contracts.

#3 Tristan Stubbs

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

MI managed to sneak Tristan Stubbs into their roster during the previous IPL season. After Tymal Mills was suspiciously ruled out with an injury - the pacer insisted that he was fit on social media before deleting the post - the five-time champions acquired the dashing young batter.

Stubbs is on a contract worth ₹20 lakh, which is definitely below what a player of his caliber commands. He is an explosive batter who can chip in with the ball and is electric on the field. More importantly, at 22 years old, he has a long career ahead of him.

In contrast, Dewald Brevis is being paid ₹3 crore, while Tim David is on an ₹8.25 crore contract. Stubbs' game is arguably more advanced than the former, and he will surely receive an upgrade if he manages to make an impact for MI in IPL 2023.

#2 Tilak Varma

Ravindra Jadeja recently labeled Tilak Varma "the future of India," and it's easy to see why. The young all-rounder has been fast-tracked into the India 'A' setup and has been excellent in domestic cricket over the last season.

Tilak had a breakout season with MI in IPL 2022, where he showed great application and temperament in tricky situations. He was snapped up for just ₹1.7 crore by Rohit Sharma's side, a price that isn't a reflection of his immensely high ceiling.

Tilak is fast developing into a consistent 450-runs-per-season batter and can send down a few handy overs of off-spin as well. The 20-year-old is definitely one to watch out for in the near future, even at the international level.

#1 Ramandeep Singh

Souvik Roy @souvikroy_SRT



Let's see how they progress in thier respective careers!



@mipaltan Mumbai Indians had Hardik Pandya as an Indian all-rounder but now have Ramandeep Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan and Akash Madhwal. Hrithik Shokeen can bat too!Let's see how they progress in thier respective careers! Mumbai Indians had Hardik Pandya as an Indian all-rounder but now have Ramandeep Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan and Akash Madhwal. Hrithik Shokeen can bat too!Let's see how they progress in thier respective careers!@mipaltan

Pace-bowling all-rounders are hard to come by, and India are starved of options to replace former Mumbai Indians player Hardik Pandya in the international white-ball side. One player who seems to fit the bill and is constantly improving is Ramandeep Singh.

Ramandeep seems to have what it takes to become a successful all-rounder in the T20 format. He's a big hitter of the cricket ball, and while his bowling isn't as developed as it should be for the IPL level, he can hit the deck hard with his medium pace.

Ramandeep, who had a promising domestic season, was acquired for ₹20 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction. As a player whose skillset is hard to come by, he should ideally fetch a higher sum.

Poll : Which MI player offers more value for money? Tristan Stubbs - INR 20 lakh Tilak Varma - INR 1.7 crore 0 votes