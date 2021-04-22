IPL 2021: 3 milestones CSK players can reach this season

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have won the title on three occasions, and will look to improve on their 7th place finish last season.

The franchise has undergone a few changes ahead of the new season. For starters, vice-captain Suresh Raina is back with the team. They have also roped in English all-rounder Moeen Ali and former Rajasthan Royals opener Robin Uthappa.

CSK lost their opening encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) this season but have bounced back with three wins on the trot. Like every other year, the team remains a favorite to win the title this season as well.

On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that CSK players could reach this season.

#1. CSK captain MS Dhoni is 333 runs short of joining the 5,000-run club in the IPL

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has hit 217 IPL sixes.

MS Dhoni is one of the most popular captains in IPL history and recently featured in his 200th game as CSK skipper. In addition to his leadership, Dhoni's ability to finish games has been key to the franchise's success over the years.

MS Dhoni has 217 IPL sixes to his name, an impressive record for a batsman who tends to bat down the order more often than not.

And even though his form has dipped in the last couple of years, he still has the ability to be a match-winner for CSK.

Dhoni has scored 4667 runs in 208 IPL games and is 333 runs away from achieving a very special milestone, the 5000-run mark in IPL!

#2. Suresh Raina is three games away from playing 200 matches in IPL

CSK star player Suresh Raina did not play last season

Since its inception, the IPL has seen some modern-day greats dominate the tournament. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers have had massive successes in the tournament.

There is another man who has gone under the radar but has been just as destructive. That man is CSK's very own Suresh Raina.

Despite missing the IPL in 2020 due to personal reasons, "Chinna Thala" is the second-highest scorer in the competition with 5448 runs. The void left by Suresh Raina’s absence last year was evident as CSK usually build their innings around him.

Raina has had a great start to IPL 2021, and is eyeing a significant personal milestone in the tournament. He is just three games away from joining an exclusive group of players who have played 200 or more games in this prestigious tournament!

#3. Ambati Rayudu is 291 short of 4,000 runs in IPL

Chennai Super King's key batsman: Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu has been an important player in CSK's batting line-up over the past few seasons. The batsman has been a valuable asset for the Chennai team.

Rayudu is nearing a pretty big milestone of his own; he needs another 293 runs to surpass the 4,000-run mark in the IPL! It is a telling achievement for a batsman who was never given enough chances to prove his mettle in the national team.