3 player battles to watch out for in CSK vs SRH, Match 43 of IPL 2025 ft. Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd fixture of the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams have had a similar fate so far, having won just two out of their eight matches.

While SRH are placed second from bottom, that is ninth, CSK occupy the last place in the points table with four points from eight fixtures. SRH are one place above CSK because of a better net run rate of -1.361, compared to CSK’s -1.392.

With the two teams on the verge of elimination and looking to end their campaign on a rather decent note, they’ll surely aim for wins from here on.

That said, here’s looking at three player battles that could change the fate of the contest:

#3 Khaleel Ahmed vs Abhishek Sharma

Though CSK have had some terrible outings this season, Khaleel Ahmed has put up some memorable performances. He’s the second-leading run-scorer for his team, with 11 wickets from eight games. His economy has been on the higher side, 9.20, and he has registered an average of 24.27.

He will be up against SRH’s Abhishek Sharma, who has had a topsy-turvy campaign this season. The opening batter did hit a brilliant ton earlier this season, but has struggled to get going of late. Against Khaleel, Abhishek has faced just four deliveries in the past, hitting two for boundaries, not scoring a run off one, and getting dismissed on another.

#2 Noor Ahmad vs Heinrich Klaasen

One player who has been in top form for CSK, despite their crisis-like situation in the tournament, is Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad. He made a mark in his very first game for the Men in Yellow and is the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament currently.

Heinrich Klaasen, meanwhile, has been in top form with the bat, and his encounter against Noor will be a battle worth watching, with both players masters of the middle overs. In their previous encounters in T20s, Klaasen has hit 44 runs off 17 deliveries against Ahmad in three innings.

#1 Harshal Patel vs Shivam Dube

Harshal Patel has had decent outings for the Orange Army in the seven games that he has played, having picked up nine wickets in these matches. He’ll be up against an out-of-form Shivam Dube and the two players have some good history facing each other.

Dube has faced 13 deliveries against Patel in two T20 innings and scored 21 runs off them, including two fours and a six. Harshal Patel has never dismissed the CSK middle-order batter and will be looking to script the first such instance.

