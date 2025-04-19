3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs DC, Match 35 of IPL 2025 ft. Axar Patel

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It’ll be an afternoon game of the double-header in the scorching heat of a city on yellow alert till April 20.

While GT suffered a loss in their previous outing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi clinched a brilliant victory in the super over against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their most recent outing. The Shubman Gill-led side will be looking to get back to winning ways, while Axar Patel and Co. will look to continue the momentum.

With the two sides set to clash, here are three player battles to look out for:

#3 Sai Sudharsan vs Mitchell Starc

Gujarat batter Sai Sudharsan is in top form with the bat, scoring consistently for his side in a winning cause. The Titans are currently in the top half of the table with four wins from six matches and Sudharsan has played a key role in all their wins so far.

Mitchell Starc has done a decent job with the new ball for the Capitals. Though he hasn’t been among the wickets regularly, he’s a deadly new-ball bowler and poses a threat to the opposition. While Starc can put the brakes on Sudharsan’s momentum, the latter is able enough to hit the Aussie for big runs as well.

#2 KL Rahul vs Sai Kishore

Expand Tweet

Sai Kishore has proven to be a worthy bowler for the Gujarat Titans and has been a key member of the squad for the past few years. With Rashid Khan still struggling to find his touch, Kishore has emerged as a potential option and has also picked up wickets at crucial junctures.

KL Rahul is in great form with the bat. Though he couldn’t stand up to the team’s expectations against Mumbai Indians (MI) after a whirlwind innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), he seemed to have found his mojo back in DC’s previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

With both players dominating a major part of the game after the powerplay, it’ll be interesting to see how they fare against each other.

#1 Jos Buttler vs Axar Patel

Expand Tweet

One of the most powerful hitters on the Gujarat side, Jos Buttler, will be raring to take on the Delhi bowlers to get the scorecard ticking early. The GT batter and the DC skipper have some good history playing against each other in T20s.

Axar has dismissed the former English captain thrice in 89 balls of 16 innings, while the latter has notched up 116 runs in these outings, hitting eight fours and six maximums. Buttler’s strike rate of 130.33 suggests that Patel has done a good job of keeping him in check.

