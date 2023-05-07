3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs LSG, Match 51 of IPL 2023

The defending Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Lucknow Super Giants in an afternoon clash of the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

The Hardik Pandya-led GT side completed a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous outing, successfully chasing down a 119-run target.

Gujarat have emerged as the team to beat in this year's IPL. They are currently placed at the top of the points table after having won seven of their 10 matches so far in the competition.

LSG, on the other hand, added one point to their tally after their encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended without a result due to rain. The Krunal Pandya-led side have five wins from ten games and occupy the third spot in the standings.

The two teams have squared off three times in the IPL, and GT have ended up winning all three of the encounters. LSG, who are still searching for their maiden win against Hardik Pandya and Co. are expected to come out all guns blazing in the forthcoming contest.

On that note, here is a look at three match-ups that could have a major impact in the upcoming GT vs LSG game:

#3 Mohammed Shami vs Kyle Mayers

GT pacer Mohammed Shami has showcased stellar form in IPL 2023. With 18 wickets from 10 games, the veteran pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker in the edition.

The senior fast bowler has consistently provided his team with crucial breakthroughs with the new ball. Shami has bagged 12 scalps in powerplay, the most by any bowler this season.

The 32-year-old will be up against LSG opener Kyle Mayers this time around. The swashbuckling batter has scored maximum runs for his team in the latest edition, mustering 311 runs from ten appearances, which includes four half-centuries.

The contest between these two players is expected to dictate the course of the innings.

#2 Shubman Gill vs Naveen-ul-Haq

The onus will be on GT opener Shubman Gill to provide his team with an impressive start with the bat. The talented youngster has fared decently so far, aggregating 375 runs from 10 matches.

If Gill is able to get set, he could make Lucknow bowlers pay by coming up with a big knock. However, the right-handed batter will have to survive LSG seamer Naveen-ul-Haq's spell upfront.

The Afghan bowler has picked up seven wickets in four innings and has a fantastic economy rate of 6.12 to his name. If he manages to get the better of Gill, it will giver his team a major advantage in the crucial tie.

#1 Rashid Khan vs Marcus Stoinis

Rashid Khan delivered a sensational spell for Gujarat in their previous encounter, registering figures of 3/14 from his four overs. He was named as the Player of the Match against RR.

The crafty spinner has claimed 18 wickets so far this season, which includes a stunning hat-trick. Rashid, however, could face a tough challenge against Lucknow's power-hitter Marcus Stoinis.

Stoinis has 235 runs to his name at a strike rate of 145.06. LSG will rely on the star all-rounder for fireworks in the middle overs. While the batter will look to up the ante for his team, it won't be an easy task for him, considering Rashid's spectacular form.

Poll : 0 votes