3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs MI, Match 5 of IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 tonight (Sunday, March 24) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both franchises will start their new campaigns in Ahmedabad tonight.

Mumbai Indians don't have fond memories of playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The last time they played at this venue, the Gujarat Titans knocked them out of IPL 2023 in the Qualifier 2 match of the playoffs round. Gujarat Titans also recorded a comfortable victory against the Mumbai Indians at this venue during the league round of IPL 2023.

Even though GT have dominated against MI on this ground, the Titans will not be favorites to win tonight. The reason behind that is Hardik Pandya has switched to MI, having been the Titans' skipper in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

MI's squad strength has increased tremendously with Jasprit Bumrah also returning to the team. On the other side, GT's most successful bowler of IPL 2023, Mohammed Shami will miss the tournament due to injury.

Mumbai Indians will have a slight upper hand in tonight's IPL 2024 match. Before the clash begins, here's a look at the three player battles to keep tabs on.

#1 Rohit Sharma (MI) vs. Umesh Yadav (GT)

This will be the first time since the 2013 season that Rohit Sharma will play under some other player's captaincy for the Mumbai Indians. It is a new chapter in the Hitman's IPL career, and he will aim to start it with a big knock.

On the other side, Umesh Yadav will also begin a new journey in his IPL career. The experienced Indian pacer was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. GT signed him, and it looks like he will lead the team's pace attack this season.

Yadav has dismissed Sharma five times so far. The right-arm quick will aim to pick up the MI opener's wicket for the sixth time tonight.

#2 Vijay Shankar (GT) vs. Piyush Chawla (MI)

When Gujarat Titans hosted Mumbai Indians for a league game in IPL 2023, Piyush Chawla troubled Vijay Shankar with his leg spin. Just a few days before the match against MI last season, Shankar played a majestic knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, on that night, Shankar managed only 19 runs off 16 balls. Chawla dismissed him caught out. Shankar will aim to improve his record against MI's lead spinner tonight in IPL 2024.

#3 Shubman Gill (GT) vs. Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah will return to IPL after a long break tonight. He will face a stern challenge from GT openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, who have scored heaps of runs together for their franchise.

Gill was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2023. He also set a new record for the highest IPL individual score at the Narendra Modi Stadium, scoring 129 runs against MI in Qualifier 2.

Bumrah, meanwhile, bowled a match-winning spell against Pakistan at this venue in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He will have the responsibility to dismiss Gill cheaply in tonight's IPL 2024 match.