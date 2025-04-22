3 player battles to watch out for in LSG vs DC, Match 40 of IPL 2025 ft. Axar Patel

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 22, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both teams have had excellent runs in the tournament so far and will look to continue the momentum with a win tonight.

LSG are placed fifth in the standings with 10 points from eight games and an NRR of +0.088. The Super Giants clinched a thrilling two-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game and will be riding on confidence heading into this match.

DC, on the other hand, suffered a morale-shattering defeat in their previous game against the Gujarat Titans. Skipper Axar Patel will have to lift the confidence of the players as they look to bounce back. Delhi are currently placed second on the table with 10 points from seven matches.

With both teams having some in-form players, an intriguing contest is on the cards. On that note, we let's look at three player battles to watch out for in the game between LSG and DC.

3 player battles to watch out for in LSG vs DC, Match 40 of IPL 2025

#1 Aiden Markram vs Axar Patel

The LSG opener has been in scintillating form, amassing 274 runs in eight games at a strike rate of almost 150, including three half-centuries. His partnership with Mitchell Marsh has been pivotal to Lucknow's success this season.

However, Markram might face a few challenges if he goes up against DC skipper Axar Patel. The left-arm spinner has dismissed the Protea cricketer twice in just 16 deliveries in the shortest format of the game.

Despite Axar not being in form with the ball, he might be tempted to introduce himself in the powerplay against two right-handers.

#2 KL Rahul vs Ravi Bishnoi

The DC wicketkeeper-batter will have a point to prove when he plays against his former team, LSG. KL Rahul has been in superb form with the bat, accumulating 266 runs in six innings at an average of 53.20 and a strike rate of almost 160.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant will have to get Rahul out cheaply if they want to control DC's run flow in the middle overs. Pant might be tempted to bring in Ravi Bishnoi when Rahul walks out to bat, given that the right-hander has been dismissed twice by leg spinners in the IPL.

#3 Nicholas Pooran vs Kuldeep Yadav

The LSG batter has been in devastating form this year, taking down every bowling attack that has come his way. Nicholas Pooran is currently the second-highest scorer this season, with 368 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of over 205. The southpaw has smashed 31 sixes, 11 more than second-placed Shreyas Iyer.

DC will have to dismiss Pooran quickly if they have to dominate the game. Pant will be tempted to use Kuldeep Yadav against the West Indian batter. The left-arm spinner has dismissed Pooran five times in the shortest format and will look to dominate the left-handed batter once again.

