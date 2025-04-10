3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs DC, Match 24 of IPL 2025 ft. Rajat Patidar

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, April 10, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams have won their previous games and will be looking to continue the momentum.

RCB have made a wonderful start to the competition. They have won three out of the four matches they have played and currently occupy the third spot in the table with six points. Bengaluru, who defeated the Mumbai Indians in their previous game, will look to continue their winning run and move up in the standings.

DC, meanwhile, are on a roll this season. They are the only team in the tournament that are still unbeaten, having won all three games. Led by Axar Patel, the Capitals currently sit second in the standings with six points and an NRR of +1.257.

With two in-form teams going up against each other, it will present some interesting matchups. On that note, we take a look at three matchups that might decide the outcome of the RCB vs DC contest.

#1 Faf du Plessis vs Krunal Pandya

It will be homecoming for the DC vice-captain at the Chinnaswamy, having played for and captained RCB in the past. Faf du Plessis knows these conditions very well and has scored plenty of runs at this venue.

He has also gotten a good start to the IPL 2025 campaign, with scores of 50 and 29 in the two matches he has played. The former South African cricketer will look to keep up the momentum and give Delhi another power-packed start.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar will be tempted to throw the ball to Krunal Pandya against an in-form du Plessis, given that the all-rounder will take the ball away from the right-handed batter. Du Plessis has managed to score only 69 runs off 56 balls against Pandya while getting out once in T20s.

With both in-form players going up against each other, it will be an interesting battle to watch.

#2 Rajat Patidar vs Kuldeep Yadav

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar is known to be a middle-over enforcer, scoring plenty of runs from overs 7-15. The right-hander has scored 945 runs in 34 matches at an average of 43 and a strike rate of over 170 between overs seven and 15.

Patidar has been in good batting form in IPL 2025, amassing 161 runs in four games at a strike rate of 175, including two half-centuries.

The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer will be challenged by DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who controls the proceedings in the middle overs for his side. This duel might very well decide the outcome of the match.

#3 Phil Salt vs Mitchell Starc

The English wicketkeeper-batter made a good start to the IPL 2025 season with a half-century and a quickfire 36. However, Phil Salt has failed to score big in the last two matches and will look to storm back to form tonight.

However, he will be up against an in-form Mitchell Starc, picking up nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul. The left-arm pacer has a happy knack of bringing the new ball into the right hander, which will trouble Salt, who likes to go all out from ball one.

If the RCB opener manages to negate the Starc threat, expect Salt to play a big knock tonight.

