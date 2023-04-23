3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs RR, Match 32 of IPL 2023 

The 32nd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 23.

RCB will return to their home ground after a successful away venture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali. The Faf du Plessis-led side also shrugged off their loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the process. RCB will be on the lookout to make an impression in their eco-friendly green jersey and climb up the points table as the tournament nears the halfway mark.

RR, meanwhile, were handed a rude awakening by their loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Despite the defeat, RR are at the top of the IPL table with eight points, holding onto the spot by virtue of a slightly superior net run rate.

The two sides were up against each other thrice in the IPL 2022 season, with their most recent encounter being Qualifier 2, where the Sanju Samson-led RR prevailed and qualified for the final.

On that note, let's take a look at the three player battles to look forward to from the exciting encounter in Bangalore.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult

Virat Kohli's shaky record against left-arm pacers is well-documented and Trent Boult is one of the best in that category as things stand. Both RCB and RR have dominated the powerplay with both bat and ball in IPL 2023 so far.

RCB have banked on Kohli and Faf du Plessis to work their magic at the top to get their team off to a good start. The same is the case for RR and Boult in terms of early breakthroughs with the new ball.

The result of the highly exciting matchup is bound to set the tone for the innings, with the winner of the battle pushing his respective team into pole position.

In the shortest format, Kohli has had the better of Boult. The ace batter has scored 76 runs in 53 balls at a strike rate of 143 without losing his wicket once.

RR comes across as Kohli's biggest new ball test, considering that it is Sandeep Sharma who shares the new ball responsibilities with Boult at the other end. The former RCB skipper has a poor record against the right-arm pacer, having been dismissed by him numerous times in the past.

#2 Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Siraj

Jos Buttler was dismissed for a duck against GT and played an uncharacteristic scratchy knock during RR's loss against LSG at home. He will be on the lookout to be back among the runs.

The case seems simple on paper, but there are two things to consider. First, Buttler has a questionable record at the iconic venue. He has scored 54 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 180. Second, he is up against the rampant in-form Mohammed Siraj.

The right-arm pacer has 12 wickets in IPL 2023 so far, having picked up his best IPL figures in RCB's win over PBKS away from home recently. He has been exceptional in the powerplay for his franchise and has troubled all batters irrespective of their stature.

In terms of the head-to-head record, the two players have faced each other across four innings. Buttler has scored 41 runs in 27 balls at a strike rate of 151.85 while Siraj has managed to dismiss him once.

#3 Glenn Maxwell vs Yuzvendra Chahal

The upcoming contest also marks Yuzvendra Chahal's return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ever since being released by RCB. The leg-spinner spent seven years with the three-time finalists and apart from being a fan favorite, he had also cracked the code of bowling at the Chinnaswamy.

Besides RCB's opening pair, it has been Glenn Maxwell who has been among the runs for the franchise in IPL 2023. An in-form Maxwell is arguably one of the toughest batters to bowl to, especially when he is in full flow. This is where RR can use Chahal as a huge weapon to neutralize Maxwell's threat.

The two former teammates have had quite the past after facing each other 14 times in the past. The leg-spinner has claimed Maxwell's wicket on five occasions. The Aussie all-rounder, on the other hand, has scored 134 runs in 76 balls off Chahal at a strike rate of 176.31.

Who will win the upcoming contest between RCB and RR in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

