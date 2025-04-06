3 player battles to watch out for in SRH vs GT, Match 19 of IPL 2025 ft. Jos Buttler

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a blockbuster 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will play host to the match on Sunday, April 6.

SRH are currently at the bottom of the table with only two points, including a solitary win in four matches. The last year's runner-up have now lost three matches on the trot and will be desperate to make a move in the upward direction with a win tonight.

GT, on the other hand, lost their opening match of IPL 2025 but have since won two games in a row to turn their campaign around. They currently find themselves third in the points table with two wins from three matches. The Titans will look to continue their winning run against SRH and move up in the points table.

Today's blockbuster game will present some interesting matchups between the players of both sides. On that note, we take a look at three interesting players battles.

#1 Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Shami

The GT wicketkeeper-batter scored an excellent match-winning half-century in their last game and announced his return to form. Jos Buttler will look to continue his batting form as the Titans chase their second IPL title.

Mohammed Shami, on the other hand, has been expensive in all four games he has played in IPL 2024, conceding runs at an economy rate of 10. The senior India pacer will be tasked with dismissing Buttler cheaply tonight.

Shami, meanwhile, doesn't enjoy a great record against the English wicketkeeper-batter either, conceding 79 runs in 62 balls and getting him out only twice in the IPL.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen vs Rashid Khan

The ace GT spinner has had a woeful start to the IPL 2025 campaign. Rashid Khan has picked up only one wicket in three games and conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.20.

Rashid will have his task cut out when he will be up against the destructive Heinrich Klaasen in the middle overs. The SRH wicketkeeper-batter is known for his lusty hits and will target the leg spinner, given his indifferent bowling form.

Klaasen has scored 95 runs off 52 deliveries against Rashid in the shortest format of the game while getting out only thrice. The right-handed batter has smashed the Afghan cricketer for eight sixes and three boundaries so far in T20s.

This duel between Rashid and Klaasen might very well decide the outcome of this match.

#3 Sai Sudharsan vs SRH bowlers

The SRH bowlers will have to find a way to keep Sai Sudharsan away from scoring runs if they want to win this match. The young GT batter has been one of the most consistent batters in the tournament since 2022, chipping in handy contributions in almost every match.

The southpaw is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025, with 186 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of close to 160, including two half-centuries.

Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins, who has had a horrible start to IPL 2025, has a somewhat good record against Sudharsan, getting him out once in eight balls and conceding only nine runs in T20s.

