3 players CSK can release after IPL 2023

After a terrible season in 2022 where they finished second last, the Chennai Super Kings proved why they are the best team in the league's history by winning IPL 2023.

Over the course of the tournament, different players stood up for the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were simply magnificent at the top of the order. In Shivam Dube, they found someone who could take the game away from the opposition in just a few deliveries.

Then, there was Matheesha Pathirana, who kept improving as the season went on. MS Dhoni, the captain himself, had a good season, at least as a captain. Ravindra Jadeja quietly enjoyed a good season as well and finished off the final with a couple of boundaries to become the man of the moment.

CSK's fans had a season to remember and will hope for the team to perform in the same manner next year.

When they plan for IPL 2024, the CSK management will not have a lot of work to do as they have a settled team which can deliver for them once again. They will only look to sort out the minor issues which troubled them in their triumphant campaign this season.

They will definitely look to get a couple of experienced and reliable bowling options as this was the one weakness in an otherwise balanced side. They will also have to take a call on the players that they wish to release ahead of IPL 2024.

On that note, here's a look at three players that CSK could release before next season.

#1 Mitchell Santner

Despite a stellar record in T20s, Santner hasn't got too many opportunities at CSK

Mitchell Santner made his IPL debut way back in 2019 but has only featured in 15 games so far. This has largely been due to CSK's overseas combination and not because of Santner's skill.

In the 15 games that he has played, he has picked up 13 wickets, conceding runs at less than 7 runs per over. This year too, he was dropped after just three games despite doing really well.

Overall, in T20s, the Kiwi has a phenomenal record, having picked up 158 wickets in a career spanning 157 games. His economy rate of exactly 7 is brilliant as well. Moreover, he has a batting average of over 23, coupled with a strike-rate of 130.98 in the shortest format.

As such, it would be in the best interests of Santner that he is released by the 5-time champions ahead of next season. It would be better if he can go to some other franchise where he will get more opportunities. Santner is already 31 and can't afford to have a few more years of warming the bench at CSK.

#2 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes played only 2 games this season

Ben Stokes was bought by the Chennai Super Kings at the mini-auction held in December for a massive sum of ₹16.25 crores. Given the money that they spent on him, it was clear that he would have an important role to play in IPL 2023. However, Stokes could only play two games this season because of an injury which has been troubling him for a while now.

Even when he was available, CSK decided against including him in the 11 and the move paid dividends as they went on to win the championship. The Super Kings have a good batting line-up and so, Stokes' absence will not have a huge impact on their performance.

Moreover, his record in the cash-rich league is far from impressive. CSK could look to release him ahead of next season to free up some money to invest on some good bowlers, something that they missed this season.

#3 Sisanda Magala

Sisanda Magala was given only 2 games in IPL 2023

Sisanda Magala was drafted into the CSK squad as a replacement for the injured Kyle Jamieson. He was picked following a good run in the SAT20 tournament, which happened before the IPL. He played two games in IPL 2023, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 8.50.

He was quite erratic and inconsistent with his lines and lengths and was eventually benched by MS Dhoni. CSK could look to release the South African as that will free up an overseas slot. They could then try to fill that spot in the auction ahead of next season, where they will have more options.

