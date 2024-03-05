3 players CSK could try as opener instead of Devon Conway in IPL 2024

Devon Conway, the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) leading run-getter in the 2023 Indian Premier League, is set to miss at least the first half of the 2024 campaign with a thumb injury.

Conway tallied 672 runs in IPL 2023 at an average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.71 and was also the Player of the Match in the final against the Gujarat Titans. He's slated to undergo surgery for the injury, with his recovery timeline being estimated to be eight weeks.

In Conway's absence, the Super Kings will need to find a suitable opening partner for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has forged an excellent partnership with the veteran Kiwi. Fortunately, they have quite a few options to choose from.

Here are three players CSK could try as an opener instead of Devon Conway in IPL 2024.

#3 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali in action

Moeen Ali's best years with the bat seem to be behind him, but a move up the order could revitalize the left-hander's career in that department. His best season with CSK came in 2021, when he manned the No. 3 spot and helped them maximize the powerplay.

Moeen could be used as an aggressive option at the top alongside Gaikwad, who has also made a conscious effort to up the ante early on. The Englishman clearly has the faith of MS Dhoni and the team management and is likely to be in the side irrespective of his batting form, as he's the only out-and-out off-spinner in the squad.

Opening with Moeen would allow CSK to use Daryl Mitchell in the middle order while filling up their other overseas slots with Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana. Thta would ensure that they have all bases covered in the middle order and the bowling line-up.

#2 Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra

If CSK trust Rachin Ravindra enough to immediately make the step up to the IPL level, they could use him as a straight replacement for Conway. The youngster has been in scintillating form across formats recently, and it's only a matter of time before his T20 game reaches its peak.

Ravindra has proven himself to be an excellent player of spin and isn't out of place against lateral movement with the new ball either. If the Super Kings want an additional spin option from their Conway replacement, they could rely on the all-rounder to chip in with a few overs.

This is a bit unlikely, though, as CSK have many other overseas options, and Ravindra isn't a finished product in T20s. Nevertheless, he's an enticing option.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane

Perhaps the most straightforward choice for CSK would be to partner Gaikwad with a pace-hitter - something they have had to do for a few seasons now. There are few batters in the squad who fit that role like Rahane.

He was a revelation in IPL 2023, carting the opposition fast bowlers to all parts of the ground. He scored 326 runs in 14 games at an average of 32.6 and a strike rate of 172.49, with two fifties and plenty of important cameos.

Rahane is no stranger to opening the batting in the IPL and could make the most of the powerplay. He could also form a productive partnership with Gaikwad, whose strengths complement his own.

That would also allow CSK to use their overseas slots in the middle order and lower order, making it a win-win situation.

