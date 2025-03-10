3 players DC can consider as Harry Brook's replacement for IPL 2025 ft. Michael Bracewell

Delhi Capitals’ think tank will be trying to figure out their next move after Harry Brook pulled out of the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League. The Englishman cited that he wishes to focus on playing for his nation, thereby keeping franchise cricket aside.

Notably, Brook also pulled out of the 2024 edition of the tournament. At the mega auction, he was roped in by the Capitals but is now set to miss his second consecutive season, as a result of which he is likely to face a ban from the IPL.

As he makes his way out of the cash-rich event, here are three players DC can rope in as Brook’s replacement:

#3 Dewald Brevis

Former Mumbai Indians batter and one of Proteas’ rising stars, Dewald Brevis, went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He played a key role in SA20 2025, helping MI Cape Town clinch their first-ever title.

He scored 291 runs in the tournament at an average of 48.50 and batted at a strike rate of 184. Known for his abilities to finish the games down the order, Brevis could be a crucial cog in DC’s batting lineup.

Brevis is in good form and can be a fine option for Delhi Capitals to look at.

#2 Michael Bracewell

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell had a memorable outing at the recently concluded Champions Trophy. He was a key contributor in his team's run to the summit clash of the tournament, where they lost to India.

Bracewell put up some crucial performances with the bat and ball, proving his worth as a true all-rounder. The 34-year-old notched up a composed half-century and also picked up two wickets to register 2/28 in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against the Men in Blue.

With the addition of Bracewell, Delhi Capitals will find a worthy all-rounder who can pick wickets at crucial junctures in the game and also contribute runs in the middle-order.

#1 Gulbadin Naib

Dubai Capitals recently clinched the International League T20 (ILT20) title by beating the Desert Vipers in the final. This silverware was the first-ever added to the Capitals’ cabinet in terms of franchise cricket.

Gulbadin Naib was a crucial cog in the team, though he failed to perform well in the finale. He finished sixth in the list of top run scorers of the tournament and was the second-leading run scorer for his team after Shai Hope.

Like Bracewell, he too will provide an all-round option to the side, providing them a top middle-order batter and a handy bowler.

