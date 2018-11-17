IPL 2019: 3 players Delhi Daredevils could target at the auction

The IPL auction is scheduled to take place next month, but the lead-up process has already begun as all the teams have released their lists of released and retained players.

Delhi Daredevils haven't performed particularly well in most editions of the IPL. They have never had an explosive batting unit like Chennai Super Kings or Mumbai Indians which can chase down big targets. And their bowling attack has also frequently lacked firepower.

Last year, when Gautam Gambhir was bought at the auction, many DD fans thought that this year would be different under his captaincy. But that was not to be. Gambhir couldn't perform well and the team had a poor run in the initial nine matches, which led to him dropping himself from the team and eventually his release by the franchise.

But things could always take a turn for the better in the future, and the best way the Delhi management can make that happen is by making smart picks at the auction. Here are three players who could change the fortunes of Delhi Daredevils if they are bought at the 2019 IPL auction.

1. Heinrich Klaasen

The South African player is a good wicket keeper batsman. He was not given too many opportunities in IPL 2018 as he played only four matches and scored 57 runs.

Klaasen has played only five T20 matches so far but possesses a strike of 167. He can be the spark that DD need in the death overs.

2. Aaron Finch

The Australian opener is another player which DD could consider buying in the IPL auction. Even though he had a torrid time in the last IPL where he scored only 134 runs in 10 matches, he has the capability to take the game away from the opponent.

Finch can forge a lethal partnership with the newly bought Shikhar Dhawan at the top.

3. Chris Woakes

The English all-rounder will be a player to watch out for at the next IPL auction. He can be the second all-rounder for DD alongside Chris Morris, which would make their playing XI pretty strong.

Woakes is a good death overs bowler and has also shown signs of being a handy batsman. He only played five matches in the last IPL season, and if given a fair number of matches to show his talent he could prove to be a valuable asset.