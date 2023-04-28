3 players who have been inconsistent for CSK in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are shedding away the shriveled remains of their 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign after a dominant start to this year's edition. At the halfway stage of the proceedings. the MS Dhoni-led side are third in the points table and are on course to be back in the playoffs.

The return to Chepauk, coupled with new players stepping up to the plate with a new aggressive approach, has certainly spruced up their campaign. The likes of Devon Conway and Tushar Deshpande are in contention for the IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap, respectively.

However, it has not been all perfect for CSK in the tournament so far. Their poor batting in the middle overs cost them the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home, and they were outclassed across all departments by the Sanju Samson-led side yet again to quash all of their momentum.

While injuries have certainly not helped their case, CSK's chances are being hurt by a lack of impactful contributions from a select section of their squad.

On that note, here are three CSK players who have proven to be quite inconsistent so far in IPL 2023.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

The veteran Indian batter has largely been used in an impact player capacity and has been substituted according to the situation. CSK are devoid of additional Indian batters on the bench, leaving Ambati Rayudu to be the most sensible choice to slot into the middle order.

As elegant and simple as it seems on paper, sadly for CSK that has not been the case. Rayudu has not been able to provide the boost that CKS have required in the middle overs, especially on slow tracks. He has scored only 83 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 136.07.

Additionally, his last four outings have only yielded just 24 runs, which includes a two-ball duck in CSK's most recent loss to RR.

#2 Moeen Ali

The England all-rounder has had a change in role as Shivam Dube is doing an exceptional job at No. 4. Moeen Ali was at his best up the order, especially in the 2021 season, where he played a massive role with his intent being a catalyst of sorts to the batting unit.

This time around, however, the all-rounder is arguably a bit lost in his new role, and his output cements that fact.

In six innings so far, he has scored only 97 runs at a strike rate of 144.78. As far as his bowling is concerned, there is not much to show for barring a four-wicket haul against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Since then, he has only bowled eight overs in five matches and has been costly as well apart from not being among the wickets.

#3 Maheesh Theeksana

The Sri Lankan spinner missed the start of the tournament due to international duty. In his absence, Mitchell Santner donned the role of the second spinner and was doing a commendable job as well.

However, Maheesh Theeksana has been a constant feature in CSK's playing XI since his return, but not at his consistent best. He began with figures of 0-42 against RR in Chennai and has gone on to pick up five wickets in five appearances so far in IPL 2023 at an economy rate of 8.30.

Adept at bowling in the powerplay as well as the middle overs, the spinner has largely cemented his place in the CSK outfit and will have to step up to thwart competition. He is expected to come into play as the wickets do tend to get slower as the tournament progresses.

If CSK's last home match was any evidence, the numbers from Theeksana might improve. But as of now, he has been among the inconsistent players in the CSK ranks.

Will the Yellow Army make it to the IPL 2023 playoffs? Let us know what you think.

