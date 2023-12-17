3 players MI shouldn't have released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are making wholesale changes to their squad as they attempt to win their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title since the 2020 season. Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, which will be held on December 19, the five-time champions have been active in the trade market.

MI have acquired Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans (GT) and appointed him as the captain of the franchise. To free up salary space for their new skipper, Mumbai shipped Cameron Green to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They also acquired Romario Shepherd from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

MI, who were ravaged by injuries last year, have released 11 players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. There were a few questionable decisions from the side, who are generally known for backing their youngsters through thick and thin.

MI's squad ahead of IPL 2024 auction: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd.

Here are three players MI shouldn't have released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

#3 Mohammad Arshad Khan

It seeemed like Mohammad Arshad Khan was the quintessential MI success story. The all-rounder wasn't very well known before being picked up by Mumbai and made his IPL debut in the last season.

Arshad played six matches and picked up five wickets. While his economy rate was atrocious - on the wrong side of 13 - he showed glimpses of his ability to swing the ball both ways and use cutters when needed. The left-hander is also a somewhat capable batter, even earning a promotion once during IPL 2023.

However, MI have decided to move on from Arshad, who picked up two three-wicket hauls in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. Left-arm fast bowlers who can bat are rare, and the 25-year-old could've been handed a few more opportunities to come to terms with the IPL level.

#2 Hrithik Shokeen

Hrithik Shokeen was involved in a verbal altercation with Nitish Rana

A plucky cricketer who has made 13 appearances for MI over the last two seasons, Hrithik Shokeen hasn't been able to nail down a spot in the side. Mumbai have decided to move on from the young all-rounder, who has been a standout performer for Delhi on several occasions.

Shokeen has displayed a willingness to confront challenges head-on in domestic cricket. Off-spinners aren't exactly flourishing at the senior level in the country, with very few prospects capable of contributing regular runs.

Given his unique skillset, age, and general mental fortitude, Shokeen seems all set to become someone who can be a genuine match-winner in the IPL. MI could've used his services in IPL 2024.

#1 Ramandeep Singh

An all-rounder who played an integral role in Punjab lifting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this season, Ramandeep Singh has made his IPL debut for MI but hasn't gone much further than that.

Ramandeep played a couple of sizzling cameos lower down the order in the domestic campaign and is a seriously powerful hitter. The 26-year-old can also roll his arm over and could've been a backup for the injury-prone Hardik.

The impact player rule has perhaps dissuaded MI from keeping an all-rounder who isn't entirely reliable in either department, but the kind of form Ramandeep displayed for Punjab could've warranted a retention. With a T20 strike rate of 155.5 and a bowling average of 17.53, he does have plenty of potential to tap into.

