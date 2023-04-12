3 questions CSK need to answer to become genuine IPL 2023 contenders

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a lot of fanfare but not much expectations ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Their early performances, however, indicate that they might be a better side than initially forecasted.

The impact player rule has played into the hands of the Men in Yellow, who have turned in decent batting displays and punched above their weight thus far in the bowling department. With two wins from three matches and a decent net run rate, CSK are placed in the top half of the IPL 2023 points table.

However, there's still some way to go before they can be classified as real candidates to lift the trophy. Here are three questions CSK need to answer to become genuine IPL 2023 contenders.

#3 Who will Maheesh Theekshana replace when he returns?

Maheesh Theekshana has completed his international assignment with Sri Lanka and has joined the CSK squad ahead of their clash against RR. The spinner was arguably their best bowler last year and will likely enter the playing XI directly.

Who will Theekshana replace, though? The Super Kings have already used six overseas players in IPL 2023, and all of them have unique skillsets.

Devon Conway is a reliable presence at the top of the order. Moeen Ali's useful off-spin and dynamic strokeplay are key components of the CSK side, especially at home. Ben Stokes was bought for a massive amount at the auction and is a match-winner on his day.

Meanwhile, Dwaine Pretorius and Sisanda Magala are pace-bowling all-rounders who have a lot to offer across all phases of the innings. Finally, Mitchell Santner is arguably the best left-arm spinner in the shortest format and has been excellent in IPL 2023.

If CSK manage to arrive at their ideal overseas combination once they incorporate Theekshana, they could become a formidable side. Speaking of...

#2 Do CSK really need Ben Stokes in the playing XI?

Ben Stokes is a world-class all-format player, but his T20 credentials are still up for debate. The Englishman has clear deficiencies in his game and might not be what CSK need right now.

Stokes' spin game isn't assured, and his bowling isn't reliable either. He has bowled only one over in IPL 2023 as he continues to grapple with a knee injury and hasn't made any substantial batting contributions either.

The Super Kings could use Moeen, Santner, Theekshana and Conway as their primary overseas players. If the conditions don't assist spin, either Pretorius or Magala could replace one of the spin-bowling all-rounders, with CSK's Indian pace-bowling contingent being rather inexperienced.

It will be a tough call to leave ₹16.25 crore on the bench, but that might be the only answer to a difficult question.

#1 How can CSK get the most out of Ravindra Jadeja?

Ravindra Jadeja's bowling has grown by leaps and bounds over the last two IPL seasons. He was once an unreliable T20 bowler in all phases of the innings, but is now morphing into an economical option who can also provide a few breakthroughs.

However, CSK still aren't utilizing the all-rounder's potential to the fullest. Santner has understandably been their frontline left-arm spinner so far in IPL 2023, so Jadeja's role with the ball has been secondary to his Kiwi counterpart's.

The Indian all-rounder hasn't been able to make an impact with the bat either. He hasn't been batting in the top five due to his spin deficiencies, and his pace-hitting hasn't been at its best too.

Jadeja is a batter who needs a few balls to get set in the middle, something he hasn't been able to get this year. CSK need to identify his ideal batting position and try to get more runs from his blade.

