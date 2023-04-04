Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered a massive blow during their first match of IPL 2023. Kane Williamson sustained a knee injury while fielding in their encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As a result, Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL.

Gujarat Titans have named Sri Lankan limited overs skipper Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for the injured Williamson. Shanaka is yet to make his debut in the IPL.

Though Shanaka has been impressive for Sri Lanka in T20Is, here are three reasons why his addition in place of Williamson is not a good move:

#1 Not a like-for-like replacement for Kane Williamson:

Kane Williamson is a top-order batsman

Kane Williamson has been successful at the top of the order in IPL cricket. He averages a healthy 39.63 batting at number three in 40 IPL innings. In 13 innings at number four, he averages 49.38. He has also opened the batting in IPL cricket on 17 occasions. The Titans had picked Williamson up in the IPL 2023 auction due to his skills at the top of the order.

Shanaka is an all-rounder who bats lower down the order. He has batted at number six for most of his career for Sri Lanka in T20Is and has never batted in the top three for his team.

The 31-year-old is not a like-for-like replacement for Williamson, and Gujarat Titans could have gone for a specialist top-order batter in his absence. GT are short of experienced international batters at the top of the order and Shanaka does not fit the bill.

#2 GT already have plenty of all-rounders and finishers in their ranks:

Pandya is one of the all-rounders in the ranks of the Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have plenty of options as far as finishers and all-rounders are concerned. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Odean Smith are all-rounders who are capable of changing the course of a T20 game within the span of an over or two with either the bat or the ball.

GT also have the likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan who can function as finishers. The trio were vital to GT's successful IPL 2022 campaign. It will be very difficult for Shanaka to break into the GT starting XI because the team already has players in the role that Shanaka usually fits into.

Odean Smith, an aggressive batter and handy bowler, has failed to make it into the starting XI, and hence Shanaka could face the same problem.

#3 Not available immediately:

Dasun Shanaka is on international duty at present

GT should have gone for a player who would have joined their squad immediately in place of the injured Williamson. Shanaka is currently on international duty and Sri Lanka have two more T20Is to play against New Zealand. The series will conclude on April 8, 2023.

Gujarat Titans will play their next game against the Rajasthan Royals on April 9 (they're currently in action against the Delhi Capitals), which he's unlikely to be available for. GT will have already played three of the 14 group stage matches by the time Shanaka joins and it could be difficult for him to break into the starting XI.

Poll : 0 votes