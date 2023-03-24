3 reasons why Ben Stokes could be the next CSK captain

England’s talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes was signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹16.25 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction.

Stokes entered the auction at ₹2 crore and, after some extensive bidding, was purchased by CSK, making him one of the top buys at the IPL 2023 auction.

The versatile 31-year-old cricketer made his IPL debut in the 2017 season, representing the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

He had a memorable edition, scoring 316 runs in 12 matches at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 142.98, with one hundred and one fifty. He also claimed 12 wickets with the ball to prove his worth.

Over the last few years, Stokes has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket. CSK will have high hopes for him in IPL 2023, which is why they were willing to spend such a huge sum on him.

Apart from his batting and bowling skills, though, there is also a high probability of him taking over from MS Dhoni as Chennai's captain.

We analyze three reasons why the England cricketer could be named the next CSK skipper.

#1 Stokes is a leader in the true sense

Ben Stokes has excelled as England’s Test captain. Pic: Getty Images

Stokes is someone who likes leading from the front, even when he is not the captain.

In both the World Cups that England have won, he has played a stellar role. In the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord’s, his unbeaten 84 off 98 was the clinching factor.

Even in the 2022 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Stokes, who was not in great batting form, stood up for the team on the big day and compiled a precious half-century.

Over the last few years, there have been numerous instances when he has bailed England out of trouble from highly dicey circumstances.

The cricket world has already seen the kind of difference he has made to the Test team since taking over as leader from Joe Root.

While T20 is a completely diverse format to red-ball cricket, Stokes’ aggression as a captain can stand Chennai Super Kings in good stead in the IPL.

He likes making things happen and that is definitely one aspect that can benefit the franchise.

#2 He can inspire the youngsters in the team

The all-rounder is a hugely inspirational figure in world cricket. Pic: Getty Images

Stepping into Dhoni’s shoes will be a massive responsibility. Filling the void when he steps away, which will most probably be at the end of the upcoming season, will be next to impossible.

Dhoni inspired the team with his presence and shrewd leadership. They need a very strong personality to replace MSD as CSK captain. Stokes fits the bill.

Given his stature as a match-winner, he will command the respect of his teammates. Youngsters in particular can be inspired by his presence and the kind of skills he brings to the table. They will get to learn a lot from Stokes, the leader, as well as Stokes, the cricketer.

The 31-year-old is renowned as a fighter who will give it his everything till the very end. He can thus be a role model to a number of players in the team. Like Dhoni, he too could groom a few upcoming talents for bigger challenges ahead.

It won’t be easy without a doubt as MSD’s CSK legacy will forever remain associated with the franchise and its fans. But Stokes has the ability to carry it forward, given a chance.

#3 He’s the most suitable choice from the available options

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. Pic: BCCI

Last but not least, Stokes is the best choice as leader after Dhoni among the available options in the CSK squad. It is unlikely that the franchise will specifically target a player as captain at the next auction.

If we look at the current squad, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali could be among the other candidates. However, neither have leadership credentials of Stokes' level.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named CSK captain ahead of the IPL 2022 edition as Dhoni wanted to pass on the baton. However, things did not work out as desired.

Jadeja struggled with the bat and ball due to the additional responsibility of leadership. Midway through the season, Jadeja gave up the captaincy and handed it back to Dhoni.

All said and done, Stokes looks like the best candidate to take over as CSK captain once Dhoni hangs up his boots.

