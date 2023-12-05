3 reasons why CSK must try to sign Alzarri Joseph at IPL 2024 Auction

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph was released by the Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction, ending the two-year association he had with the franchise. He played a mammoth role in GT winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their debut season in 2022.

Joseph has had an on-and-off IPL career so far. He burst onto the scene with record figures of 6-12 for the Mumbai Indians (MI) before fading away from the scene.

He has featured consistently in the national team across formats and has been a prominent presence in the T20 leagues around the globe as well. As a result, with 115 wickets in 98 T20 matches to his name, and with 33 scalps this year so far at an economy of 8.54, he will be sought after at the upcoming 2024 IPL mini-auction.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why CSK must try to sign Alzarri Joseph at the IPL 2024 Auction.

#1 MS Dhoni can get the best out of him

Alzarri Joseph needs a good stint to reignite his IPL career and who better to to improve under than MS Dhoni? The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has been known to revive careers and may have a role in mind for someone with the profile of Joseph.

There are several overseas pacers in high demand at the auction like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Gerald Coetzee, and CSK, in typical fashion, might just nick away Joseph at a marginal sum and make it work.

Dhoni has played a massive role in the development of the current pacers in the CSK unit. From Deepak Chahar to Tushar Deshpande and even Matheesha Pathirana to an extent, all have blossomed under the veteran skipper, who could work the same magic with the Caribbean pacer as long as he is given clarity on his role and consistent run of matches.

#2 Need a decent backup overseas pacer

CSK have released a slew of overseas pace bowling options like Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, and Dwaine Pretorius ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction. As it stands, they only have Matheesha Pathirana as an overseas pacer in the squad.

Since the death-over specialist is bound to start almost every game, the defending champions need some credible names on the bench as well. Someone like Alzarri Joseph, who has been in the CSK set up in a way by playing for the Joburg Super Kings can be a nice addition.

Head coach Stephen Fleming has already watched him from close quarters and so has bowling consultant Eric Simons. Joseph did not have the best of seasons for the Joburg Super Kings which led to his release after a solitary season, but his talent is promising enough to give him another opportunity.

#3 Versatility and a useful tool for away matches

CSK lack a pure, raw fast bowler with express pace, which can be a valuable addition in certain conditions. The likes of Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande bowl at a similar pace, and even though Matheesha Pathirana can bowl fast, his role demands extreme pace variation.

Alzarri Joseph can be useful with his pace across all three phases of the innings, much like the roles of Mark Wood and Umran Malik for their respective franchises, but with more control.

He can be a handful at venues that assist pace bowling in India, like in Mumbai, Jaipur, Mohali, or even Kolkata to an extent.

Will CSK go for Alzarri Joseph in the IPL 2024 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.