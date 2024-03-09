3 reasons why CSK need not worry if Matheesha Pathirana misses a few games in IPL 2024

Matheesha Pathirana had a breakthrough IPL 2023. In 12 matches, the Sri Lankan pacer picked up 19 wickets at an average of 19.53. He also had an impressive economy rate of 8.01 in IPL 2023, considering he bowled most of his overs at the death. He was one of the architects of CSK's triumph in IPL 2023.

Pathirana has suffered an injury scare two weeks ahead of IPL 2024. He sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury on his left leg in the second T20I against Bangladesh and has been ruled out of third game of the series.

It remains to be seen if Pathirana gets fit in time for IPL 2024. Though he is a vital player for CSK in IPL 2024, the franchise will not be losing sleep over their strike bowler's fitness.

Here is a look at three reasons why CSK need not worry if their star pacer Pathirana misses out a few matches in IPL 2024.

#1 CSK have a pool of experienced and in-form Indian pace bowlers

Shardul Thakur has been in good form in the Ranji Trophy this year

Though Pathirana is exceptional at the death, CSK have quite a few experienced bowlers at their disposal. The duo of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have experience playing international cricket as well as in the IPL.

The duo have tasted success in the shortest format and will be vital bowlers for CSK in IPL 2024. Thakur in fact, has been the in-form bowler for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy and has picked up 15 wickets in four matches at an exceptional bowling average of 16.93.

Tushar Deshpande also has been in good bowling form in the Ranji Trophy. Deshpande, who picked up 21 wickets for CSK in IPL 2023, has picked up 13 wickets in four Ranji Trophy matches.

Though the trio of Chahar, Thakur, and Deshpande may not have the same death bowling skills as Pathirana, they are experienced players and match-winners on their day.

#2 A near like-for-like replacement for Pathirana

Mustafizur Rahman will be playing his 7th IPL season

CSK have a variety of overseas players at their disposal. One of them is Mustafizur Rahman. Rahman could be the near-perfect replacement for the injured Pathirana.

Rahman has experience playing IPL, and in 48 matches, the left-handed pacer has picked up 48 wickets at an economy rate of just 7.93. He bowls good variations in the death overs and is a difficult bowler for batsmen to go after towards the end of the innings. Even in T20Is, Rahman is an exceptional bowler and has picked up 107 wickets at an average of 23.07 and an impressive economy rate of 7.63.

Rahman has played six IPL seasons to date and has been a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals teams. He is an experienced campaigner as far as the IPL is concerned and could be a handy pick for skipper MS Dhoni in IPL 2024.

#3 CSK can play to their strengths on their home ground

CSK play their first two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Chepauk Stadium i.e. their home ground. The pitch at Chepauk Stadium usually is slow and low and assists spin bowlers.

MS Dhoni has plenty of options as far as spinners are concerned. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Maahesh Theekshana, to name a few, are the spinning options for the CSK in IPL 2024. Even Rachin Ravindra could be a handy pick for CSK in the playing XI at Cheepauk.

With the likes of the Indian experienced pacers and the spinners, it is likely that CSK may not miss the services of Pathirana at the beginning of IPL 2024.

