3 reasons why CSK-RCB and not CSK-MI is the greatest IPL rivalry

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are two of the most famous franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two southern sides might have contrasting fortunes in terms of titles, but when they go head-to-head, none of that matters.

Chennai have four IPL titles to their name while Bangalore have none. Yet, the two teams have usually engaged in fierce battles over the years. Mumbai Indians (MI) vs CSK is the encounter the fans usually look forward to at the start of every season, but there's enough reason to believe that CSK vs RCB might be a bigger rivalry. Here, we take a look at three reasons why:

#1 It's 2 Indian legends going head-to-head

The close bond between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni is no secret. The two have great comradery on and off the field. They are modern-day legends, not only in India but all around the globe. As far as Indian cricketers go, the two are royalty.

The fixture gives fans a chance to witness two World Cup winners and Indian Test captains go up against each other. Kohli might not be leading RCB anymore, but the two still hog the limelight in this headline fixture.

#2 It's a fixture that doesn't disappoint

Over the years, this fixture has delivered plenty of memorable encounters. Be it Sir Ravindra Jadeja's last ball heist in IPL 2013 or their close encounter in 2019, the two teams have been involved in some memorable encounters, regardless of where they have played.

CSK lead the head-to-head against RCB in the IPL, winning 20 of the 31 games played between the two sides so far. RCB have won 10 of those encounters, while one ended in a no result.

#3 Southern Derby

The viewership and broadcast numbers might belong to MI vs CSK, but it's this fixture, termed the Southern Derby, that really matters to the fans. Over the years, both sets of fans have engaged in healthy banter.

The two teams have a huge fan following all around the world, including an abundance of followers on social media. RCB have 10.5 million followers on Instagram and 6.6 million on Twitter, while CSK have 11.7 million followers on Instagram and 9.5 million followers on Twitter. With such numbers, the magnitude of the fixture usually lives up to its billing.

