3 reasons why CSK releasing Dwaine Pretorius is the wrong move

South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the retention deadline on Sunday, November 26. Pretorius expressed his gratitude towards the franchise for the opportunity and will most likely be looking for a new suitor at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction on December 19.

Pretorius was roped in by CSK for his base price of ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. He made six appearances in the 2022 edition, playing a crucial cameo with both the bat and ball in the team's famous win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). The all-rounder made only one appearance in the 2023 edition, and it is also to be noted that he announced his international retirement in 2023 as well.

Here is what Pretorius wrote on his social media handle following his release from CSK:

"Thank you CSK. I would like to thank all the management, coaches, players, and fans for my time at CSK it was an awesome experience. All the best for season 2024."

On that note, here are three reasons why CSK releasing Dwaine Pretorius is the wrong move.

#1 He was a solid utility player

CSK are a process-driven side that retains full trust in their preferred playing XI. Changes to the combination are seen on a rare basis, like in the case of an injury or diverse playing conditions.

As a result, it is difficult for the fringe players to get into the side. However, in a league as competitive as the IPL, it is crucial for the franchises to have versatile and high-quality fringe players, who can ensure that the quality of the team remains more or less the same with their presence in it.

Dwaine Pretorius is a certified all-rounder as well as a gun fielder. He was also capable of playing as a floater in the batting order, and having a player with so many skill sets was arguably a huge boost for the CSK outfit.

He could come in and fulfill any role quite well, as he proved in his limited opportunities for the team across the last two editions.

#2 CSK lack pace bowling all-rounders in their side

CSK did have the likes of Ben Stokes and Shivam Dube, who are all-rounders on paper, in their team in the 2023 season. However, the duo played as pure batters, with the former only bowling one over in the entire season.

The team used five specialist bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, and Ravindra Jadeja. All-rounder Moeen Ali was also used as a part-time option, but there was no pace-bowling all-rounder operating as such.

The team did have another pace-bowling all-rounder in the form of Kyle Jamieson, but he was ruled out due to a back injury, leading to Sisanda Magala being called up as a replacement.

CSK still have an opportunity to claim an all-rounder through the mini-auction but will have to jump through several hoops to get hold of a player while retaining Pretorius was an alternative and safe approach.

#3 CSK's death-bowling personnel is still incomplete

CSK have a certified death bowler in Matheesha Pathirana for years to come, but they still lack a quality bowler in the final phase to complement him. The likes of Tushar Deshpande and Deepak Chahar have been on and off in the dying stages, making them not a reliable option in the long run.

Pretorius was arguably CSK's second-best death bowler. He had shown glimpses of his brilliance in the 2022 edition, nailing wide yorkers and outfoxing the batters with slower deliveries. His bowling also would have suited the traditional slow surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where unfortunately he did not get to play a single game.

CSK will now have to be aggressive in the all-rounder and death bowling department considering they are almost overhauling their overseas personnel.

Apart from Pretorius, if rumors are to be believed, CSK are also parting ways with the likes of Kyle Jamieson, Ben Stokes, and Sisanda Magala.

How will CSK replace Pretorius in their squad for IPL 2024? Let us know what you think.